By Mick Chan / 13 February 2020 11:22 am

The Volkswagen Tiguan is due for a facelift, and this development vehicle hints at cues taken from the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf for its front end. Here, there is some camouflage foil which hides the headlamps’ true shapes, though the units here can be seen to sport a different daytime running light arrangement within the housings.

The grille and front bumper are revised as well, with its front foglamps relocated from its current position at each corner. The visual updates continue at the Tiguan’s rear end, where the SUV will also receive new tail lamps and rear bumper. Here, the housings for the tail lamps appear to retain its current shape, though the internal elements seem to be revised for a new layout.

Elsewhere, much of the bodywork appears to be the same as those on the current iteration, with similar side mirrors and crease lines. The upcoming facelift should bring a revised engine line-up, however, in order for the range to comply with stricter emissions regulations; for petrols, this should mean the addition of a particulate filter.

As for the diesel range, these could adopt the EA288 evo that serves in the eighth-generation Golf, which features ‘twin-dosing’ of AdBlue exhaust treatment solution for better elimination of nitrogen oxides from the engine’s exhaust gases. Both petrols and diesels should be mated to a DSG dual-clutch gearbox and a choice of front- or all-wheel-drive.

As the second-generation Tiguan is an MQB-based model, it should be well suited to accommodate electrification and therefore, the PHEV variant in this forthcoming facelift; the Tiguan GTE plug-in hybrid had been spotted running tests in March 2018, which is quite some time for its development.

That vehicle’s pre-facelift bodywork will likely be traded for this new set as well, save for detail changes to denote its electrified powertrain. Our sources suggest that the facelifted SUV is possibly set to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, which could bring the petrol and diesel versions initially, while the PHEV variant might follow shortly after.