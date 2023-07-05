2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace gains IQ.Drive in Malaysia – AEB, ACC; new wireless charger; fr RM167k

In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 5 July 2023 4:40 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has updated the Tiguan Allspace with the IQ.Drive suite of driver assistance systems, which is standard on all three available variants: Life, Elegance and R-Line 4Motion.

With the addition of IQ.Drive, the Tiguan Allspace now comes with Front Assist (autonomous emergency braking), Adaptive Cruise Control, Side Assist (blind spot monitoring), Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Assist. The three-row SUV also now comes standard with a wireless phone charger.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the kit list remains unchanged from before. This also applies to the powertrains, with the Life and Elegance continuing to sport a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder TSI engine producing 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Meanwhile, the R-Line 4Motion is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder TSI engine making 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) and 350 Nm. This is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as well as a 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

VPCM also noted in its release that the Tiguan Allspace joins other IQ.Drive-equipped models, namely the Golf GTI and Arteon, in being eligible for the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP). This provides owners with a five-year, unlimited-mileage manufacturer warranty as well as a three-year, 45,000-km free maintenance package.

Depending on the selected model, VAP is valued from RM8,000 to RM10,000, the company said. Customers who opt out of VAP will receive a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty instead – five years roadside assistance is provided regardless. In essence, if you choose not to take VAP, you’re trading a longer warranty period and free maintenance for a lower vehicle price.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life price list and spec sheet (left), Elegance (centre), R-Line 4Motion (right); click to enlarge

On that note, the Tiguan Allspace now starts from RM166,590 on-the-road without insurance for the entry-level Life variant. This is followed by the Elegance that retails at RM195,590, while the range-topping R-Line 4Motion is priced at RM247,073.60.

Keep in mind that these figures are without VAP. If you want the extended warranty and free maintenance package, the asking prices of the Life and Elegance go up by RM8,000 to RM174,590 and RM203,590 respectively. As for the R-Line 4Motion, the VAP for the range-topper costs RM10,000, so it’ll be RM257,073.60.