In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 23 December 2022 1:12 pm / 8 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced a lower price for the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life, which now goes for RM160,590 on-the-road without insurance. The price adjustment takes place with immediate effect and is applicable for deliveries from January 2023 onwards.

The Tiguan Allspace Life was introduced in August this year as an entry-level variant of the three-row, seven-seat Tiguan Allspace range, which has the Elegance and R-Line. The launch price was RM173,590 on-the-road without insurance, so we’re looking at an RM13,000 reduction in the SUV’s RRP.

No spec change, which means that buyers of the Life get the same 1.4 litre turbocharged engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque from 1,500-3,500 rpm. Drive from the TSI unit is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed wet dual-clutch DSG transmission. Claimed average fuel consumption is 7.7 litres per 100 km (13 km/l). This powertrain is similar to the one in the RM189,590 Elegance variant.

The Life gets the Tiguan facelift’s illuminated light strip between the full LED headlamps, LED taillights, silver-painted side mirrors and 18-inch Frankfurt single-tone wheels with 235/55 tyres. One notable difference compared to the Elegance is the unpainted bumper inserts.

Inside, the base Tiguan comes with fabric upholstery instead of leather, and there’s no 12-way powered front seats with memory, ventilation and heating functions. Other features omitted to achieve the lower price point include the five-preset ambient lighting system and illuminated sill plates. You still get a powered tailgate, although there’s no Easy Open hands-free function.

The rest of the kit list reads pretty much the same, with items like a leather multi-function steering wheel, Climatronic triple-zone climate control (with rear vents), 11.7-inch Digital Cockpit digital instrument cluster, 9.2-inch Discover Pro touchscreen infotainment system, navigation function and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support all being standard.

Click to enlarge spec sheet

In the safety and driver assist department, the Life comes with six airbags, stability control, hill descent control, regular cruise control and Isofix front passenger and rear child seat anchors. There’s also lane keeping assist and driver alert, but no AEB. As for colours, one can choose from Atlantic Blue, Platinum Grey, Pyrite Silver, Deep Black and Oryx White – the same options as the Elegance.

Once again, the Tiguan Allspace Life is now priced at RM160,590 on-the-road without insurance, RM13,000 cheaper than before. It comes with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years of roadside assistance.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Life