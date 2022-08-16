In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2022 12:17 pm / 6 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) recently introduced a 1.4 TSI Life variant to the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift line-up, which joins the existing 1.4 TSI Elegance as well as the 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion. Here, we’re bringing you a full gallery of the new entry-level offering, which is priced at RM173,590 on-the-road without insurance.

That asking price makes the Life RM16,000 cheaper than the Elegance (RM189,590) and RM63,483.60 less when compared to the range-topping R-Line (RM237,073.60). While we’re on the matter of pricing, it should be noted that the prices of both the Elegance and R-Line have gone up by RM9,000 and RM11,000 respectively from the time we reported on SST-inclusive pricing for Volkswagen models in Malaysia back in July.

Getting back to the Life, the entry-level variant is powered by the engine used by the Elegance, with a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine providing 150 PS from 5,000-6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,500-3,500 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed wet dual-clutch DSG transmission.

On the exterior, the Life gets similar design cues as its siblings, including an illuminated light strip between the full LED headlamps and ‘Allspace’ specification trim. Like the Elegance, the Life gets LED taillights, silver-painted side mirrors as well as 18-inch Frankfurt silver alloy wheels (with 235/55 profile tyres). One notable difference is the bumper inserts are unpainted.

Inside, the Life comes with fabric upholstery instead of black Vienna leather in the Elegance, and there’s no 12-way powered front seats with memory, ventilation and heating functions. Other features that have been omitted to achieve the lower price point include the five-preset ambient lighting system and illuminated sill plates.

You’ll still get a powered tailgate, although there’s no Easy Open hands-free function like what you get with the Elegance and R-Line. As with those variants, there’s seating for up to seven people spread across three rows (2-3-2 layout) and up to 1,775 litres of class-leading boot space with second- and third-row seats fully folded.

The rest of the Life’s interior kit list is pretty much identical to its siblings, with items like a leather multi-function steering wheel, Climatronic triple-zone climate control (with rear vents), 11.7-inch Digital Cockpit digital instrument cluster, 9.2-inch Discover Pro touchscreen infotainment system, navigation function, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support (App-Connect) all being standard.

In terms of safety and driver assistance systems, the Life is equipped with six airbags, stability control, hill descent control, cruise control and ISOFIX front passenger and rear child seat anchors as well as lane keeping assist and driver alert, but like the other two variants, there’s no autonomous emergency braking.

The Life gets the same colour palette as the Elegance, with options being Atlantic Blue, Platinum Grey and Pyrite Silver metallics as well as Deep Black and Oryx White pearl-effect finishes; the latter two is available at no additional cost. Each purchase comes with three years of free maintenance, a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five-year roadside assistance.