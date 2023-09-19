2024 Volkswagen Tiguan – third-gen SUV debuts, up to 100 km electric range and DC fast charging for PHEV

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Anthony Lim / September 19 2023 9:49 pm

Leaked last month, the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan has now made its official debut. Underpinned by the MQB evo platform, the third-generation SUV is three cm longer than the previous iteration, while the height, width and wheelbase remain almost identical. Following its global debut, the Tiguan is set to go on sale in 2024.

It features a completely new exterior design, with softer corners than on the previous iteration. Front end styling cues include new IQ.Light HD matrix LED headlamps and a glass-covered horizontal strip, and the radiator grille openings are now located at the outer sides of the bumper, with air curtains ensuring optimum air routing. At the back, a new horizontal LED strip adds emphasis through its full-width light signature, along with a large black trim piece on the bumper.

Inside, highlights include new ergoActive Plus seats, which come with pneumatic four-way lumbar adjustment and a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure massage function as well as a Digital Cockpit based on the fourth-generation MIB4 modular infotainment matrix, with plenty of screen acreage – there’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch central infotainment display touchscreen, complete with new graphics and a menu structure.

Aside from a new head-up display, there’s also a Driving Experience Control on the centre console, which is a rotary controller that has its own OLED display. This is used to control drive modes, radio volume or ambient lighting colours. Elsewhere, an IDA voice assistant allows numerous vehicle and infotainment functions to be handled by voice commands.

The gear lever that used to reside in this area has been replaced with a switch that sits beside the steering wheel, similar to that seen on Volkswagen ID. models and the new Passat. A driver simply has to turn the switch forward to “D” to drive and backwards to “R” for reverse, with the parking brake activated by pressing the side of the switch.

The Tiguan will be available with a host of powertrain choices, ranging from TDI turbodiesels and TSI turbocharged petrol units to mild hybrid (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid). The automaker says that the new plug-in hybrid systems will offer an all-electric range of around 100 km, and besides quicker AC charging, DC charging will also be available as standard for the first time.

Mechanically, the Tiguan will be offered with a revamped Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive suspension, which has a higher-end Pro version with two-valve dampers available as an option. The Vehicle Dynamics Manager = first seen on the current Golf GTI – is also fitted as standard to control the functions of the electronic differential locks (XDS) and DCC Pro system.

Elsewhere, standard driver assistance systems include a lane change system), autonomous emergency braking and a lane keeping system as well as a rear view camera system and dynamic road sign display. Optional items include park assist pro with remote parking capability (controlled by the driver from outside the vehicle using a smartphone app) and trailer assist.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.