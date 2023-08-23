2024 Volkswagen Tiguan leaked before debut – MQB evo platform; more boot space; TDI, TSI, eTSI, eHybrid

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 23 August 2023 11:08 am / 0 comments

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has been leaked ahead of its official debut this autumn, with images of the SUV sans camouflage being posted on the CocheSpias forum as well as on the MQB-Coding & Retrofit Facebook page.

The upcoming Tiguan is built on the MQB evo platform and is larger than its predecessor, with the German carmaker stating it is three cm longer overall while the height, width and wheelbase remain almost identical. The slightly increased footprint is also said to see an improvement in boot space by 37 litres to 652 litres when loaded up to the height of the rear seat backrests.

Design-wise, the SUV has softer corners than before, with the front end featuring new IQ.Light HD matrix LED headlamps. The headlamp clusters continue to have a slight notch at their base, accompanied by what appears to be a closed-off grille that is likely illuminated.

Elsewhere, one of the two lower intakes is found on front bumper and positioned in the middle of a wide-width black panel that is decorated with horizontal slats, flanked by vertical air curtains. The second lower intake is at the bottom edge of the bumper that forms the all-around body cladding. Moving to the rear, we find full-width taillights with an intricate light signature, along with a large black trim piece on the bumper.

As for the interior, Volkswagen has already shown off the uncovered cabin of the all-new Tiguan, which will have a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Such a setup is similar to recent models from the carmaker, but the controversial touch-sensitive steering controls have been dropped in favour of traditional physical buttons.

Volkswagen also points out the Driving Experience Control on the centre console, which is a rotary controller that has its own mini display to control drive modes, radio volume or ambient lighting colours. The gear lever that used to reside in this area has been replaced with a switch that sits beside the steering wheel, similar to what’s been done for the facelifted Porsche Cayenne.

Other mentions include optional ergoActive front seats that offer four-way lumbar support adjustment, a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure point massage function, heating and ventilation. The dashboard is also more upright than before to accommodate the screens, with slim air vents at the corners.

On the mechanical side of things, the Tiguan will be offered with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive suspension that is also available in a higher-end Pro version with two-valve dampers. The Vehicle Dynamics Manager that first debuted with the current Golf GTI is also standard to control the functions of the electronic differential locks (XDS) and DCC Pro system.

The use of the MQB evo platform allows a range of powertrains to be used, including turbodiesel engines (TDI), turbocharged petrol engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid). PHEV models are said to offer an all-electric range of up to 100 km and be available with faster AC charging as well as DC fast charging for the first time. Following the global debut in autumn (from September to November in Germany), the Tiguan will go on sale in 2024.

GALLERY: 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan pre-production testing

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.