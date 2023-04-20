In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 20 April 2023 2:42 pm / 2 comments

Volkswagen has given the ID.7 its full debut, a fastback sedan that is the latest electric vehicle to join its line-up as the flagship with the capability to travel up to 700 km on a single charge.

As with other fully electric models from Volkswagen under the ID range, the ID.7 is built on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB), and is the first MEB model to gain an all-new generation of electric powertrain. Designated APP550, this produces 286 PS and 550 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful and highest torque output single electric drive motor of any Volkswagen ID model yet.

At its previous showing at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January this year, the ID.7 was revealed to a wheelbase of 2.97 metres, or longer than the wheelbase of the B8 Volkswagen Passat by 184 mm.

Measuring almost five metres long, the ID.7 was “designed based on aerodynamic principles”, says Volkswagen, and its sloping shape contributes to its drag coefficient of around 0.23, helping achieve its aforementioned maximum battery range of around 700 km.

Inside, the ID.7 brings a new display concept for the ID range, for which Volkswagen has responded to feedback from its customers and has improved the user experience in relevant areas as a result, it said.

The dashboard features a 15-inch floating central infotainment screen along with an augmented reality head-up display, along with a new layout for the air-conditioning controls. These are also joined by favourites buttons which can be freely assigned by the user, along with a backlit touch slider.

The cabin of the ID.7 also gets an electronically dimmable panoramic sunroof, and this can offer switching between transparent and opaque settings via touch control; this can also be operated by voice control facilitated by the new IDA voice command assistant.

Optional front seat specification brings a Volkswagen first – adaptive Climatronic, which brings cooling and heating functions as well as a drying function; handy for those who have been caught in the rain, for instance. Also optional is the massage function, as is a 700-watt, 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system that includes a centre speaker and a subwoofer in the luggage compartment.

Driver assistance systems in the ID.7 include Travel Assist, which offers assisted lane change manoeuvres on multi-lane highways at speeds above 90 km/h; the driver continues to monitor its operation, but the strain of driving is significantly reduced, says Volkswagen.

Assisted parking manoeuvres are also possible with the ID.7. One of these incorporates a memory function for a distance of up to 50 m, for which the driver can remain seated inside the vehicle, or they can monitor the parking sequence from outside the vehicle using a smartphone app.

Production of the ID.7 will be at the Volkswagen plant in Emden, Germany for European and North American markets, while those for the Chinese market will be produced locally in China.

The market launch of the Volkswagen ID.7 is scheduled for the autumn of 2023 in Europe and China, while North America will receive the ID.7 in 2024.