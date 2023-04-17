In Cars, Volkswagen / By Paul Tan / 17 April 2023 12:27 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has announced that its MEB electric car platform that currently underpins cars like the ID3, ID4 and ID Buzz will receive a new electric motor option – the AP550.

The new motor will be installed as a single motor rear wheel drive configuration and will output up to a maximum of 286 PS and 550 Nm of torque. This is significantly higher power and torque than the current single rear wheel drive option which outputs 204 PS and 310 Nm.

The MEB platform also currently has a dual motor configuration used in higher performance “GTX” version of Volkswagen’s electric cars. The total system output of the dual motors are 299 PS and 460 Nm, so this new single motor actually outperforms the current dual motor config in terms of torque. This opens the possibility of an even more powerful total output if the new 550 Nm rear motor is used in a dual motor setup.

Volkswagen says the APP550 motor’s higher torque is thanks to an enhanced stator with a higher effective number of windings and a larger wire cross-section. The rotor as its counterpart is equipped with more powerful permanent magnets that has a higher load capacity. The drive was also reinforced to withstand the considerable torques produced.

The next Volkswagen electric car set to be unveiled is the Volkswagen ID7, so we think it will be the first car to feature this new AP550 motor.