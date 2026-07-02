Volkswagen Tayron teased for Malaysia: 7-seat Tiguan Allspace replacement; Elegance, R-Line confirmed

In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / by Jonathan Lee / July 2 2026 5:02 pm

It’s been coming for a while now, but Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has finally teased the Tayron, hinting at an impending launch. While the image is very dim, the front and rear ends – and their full-width light signatures – are clear to see, and the company also tells us to “stay tuned.”

For the uninitiated, the Tayron is a lengthened version of the latest third-generation Tiguan, serving as a replacement for the once-popular Tiguan Allspace. As per that car, it comes with the option of seven seats, enabling VPCM to cater to an underserved segment of the market.

Based on the same updated modular transverse platform (MQB Evo) as the new Tiguan, the Tayron measures 4,792 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall, making it 253 mm longer, 10 mm wider and 21 mm taller than its sibling; its 2,791 mm wheelbase is 114 mm longer. Against the previous-gen Allspace, the new model is 66 mm longer and 13 mm wider and has a two millimetre longer wheelbase.

The Tayron shares the same general design language as the Tiguan, with a more modern and confident look headlined by the full-width front (optional) and rear light bars and a large, toothy lower grille. In Malaysia, the car looks set to be offered in Elegance and R-Line variants, with the former getting 19-inch Catania alloy wheels and the latter gaining a more aggressive front end and 20-inch York rollers.

Inside, the dashboard will be familiar to Mk8 Golf owners, utilising touch sliders for the air-con. On the plus side, the Tayron does at least have the Mk8.5’s physical steering controls, as well as a driving experience control knob for adjusting the volume, drive modes, AWD system and ambient lighting and audio themes. The screens consist of a 10.25-inch instrument display and either a 12.9-inch or a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen, while seat ventilation and massage and a Harman Kardon sound system are available.

Meanwhile, second-row passengers get a sliding and reclining 60:40-split bench with an armrest; the latter hides an extendable panel that can be tilted left or right, housing twin cupholders and a clip for holding a phone or tablet. The third-row seats can be folded to boost luggage space to 850 litres (15 litres more than the Allspace), while five-seater models gain a slightly larger 885 litre boot.

Expect the Tayron to be offered here with the same engines as in Australia, including the long-serving 150 PS/250 Nm 1.4 turbo petrol four-cylinder and a 2.0 litre unit with 4Motion all-wheel drive, producing either 204 PS or 265 PS. Both are paired with a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission.

The Asia-Pacific market has long diverged from Europe, where the car can instead be had with either a 1.5 litre mild hybrid four-pot or a plug-in hybrid version with a pure electric range of up to 100 km. A 2.0 litre TDI turbodiesel is also available on the continent, as is tradition.

The Tayron should be launched here in the coming months. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

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