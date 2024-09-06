Volkswagen Group Malaysia rolls out its 50,000th CKD car at Pekan plant, a Golf GTI painted in Oryx White

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / September 6 2024 9:41 am

Volkswagen Group Malaysia (VGM) has celebrated the assembly of its 50,000th Volkswagen at the Hicom plant in Pekan, Pahang, according to company managing director Dr. Susanne Lehmann and head of quality Kai Hooge. The facility currently assembles the Golf, Arteon, Tiguan Allspace and more recently, the Touareg.

The 50,000th vehicle to roll off the assembly line was an Oryx White-painted Golf GTI, which is one of two variants of the hatchback made here, the other being the Golf R. The Golf turned 50 this year, and the company celebrated this milestone by throwing a grand party, securing an entry in the Malaysian Book of Records as well as introducing a special Edition 50 variant.

Earlier in May, minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz revealed Volkswagen aims to make Malaysia an export centre for the ASEAN region. The MITI minister added that in addition to conventional models, the company also plans to produce electric vehicles (EVs) here.

The Pekan facility has been assembling Volkswagens since 2012, with the first model being the Passat that was followed by the Polo (in sedan and hatchback forms) and Jetta in 2014. The Tiguan joined the mix when it launched in 2017 but was later replaced with the larger Allspace model in 2020. Next came the Golf in 2022 and Touareg this year.

