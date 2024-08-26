Volkswagen Golf Fan Fest 2024 enters Malaysian Book of Records with 370 Golfs – largest such gathering

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / August 26 2024 7:58 pm

Over the weekend, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) celebrated the Golf’s 50th anniversary with the Volkswagen Golf Fan Fest, held on Saturday, August 24 at the Sepang International Circuit. The massive birthday bash featured plenty of activities for owners and enthusiasts alike, including the public debut of the Golf GTI Edition 50.

The main draw was the attempt to enter the Malaysian Book of Records for the “Largest Volkswagen Golf Gathering,” which VPCM managed to smash by gathering 370 units of the iconic Teutonic hatchback in one place at the same time. The record certificate was presented to company managing director Denyu Bostandzhiev at the event.

Visitors – who by the way, entered for free – were also treated to a display of Golf models from Mk1 to Mk7.5, as well as the latest Mk8 Golf R Performance and GTI and the rest of the local Volkswagen lineup. They could also experience the R Performance’s new Drift Mode and trick torque-vectoring rear axle for themselves by getting a ride in the Golf R Drift Taxi.

As for the owners, they were able to participate in the Golf Gymkhana and Golf Showdown challenges, with the winners going home with a variety of prizes. Hardcore Golf enthusiasts also competed to see who was the most knowledgeable in the Volkswagen’s Biggest Golf Fan contest. Later in the day, several owners took to the track for a few hot laps on the full layout.

Other available activities included tech talks and workshops, plus racing simulators, a Tamiya track and sand art for the kids. Plenty of refreshments were also available from a variety of food trucks and proprietors such as Kopi Beetle, Koppiku, Softsrve, Strangers at 47 and Tutti Frutti.

The event was supported by Trapo, Bridgestone, Kuzig Glanz Detailing, Mangala Estate, Maxtag and Sony, the latter offering visitors a chance to try out the latest pro-level Sony Alpha cameras and lenses. Trapo also offered deals including a 15% discount on tinting, coating and PPF films along with a Trapo Pro+ PPF film full front package for RM2,999 (worth RM3,700).

