Denyu Bostandzhiev is the new managing director of PHSAM and VPCM in Malaysia, succeeding Erik Winter

In Audi, Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 30 June 2023 4:09 pm / 0 comments

Denyu Bostandzhiev (left), Kurt Leitner (right)

Porsche Holding Salzburg (PHS) has announced the appointment of Denyu Bostandzhiev as the managing director of PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) and Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM). Beginning July 1, Denyu will lead the sales, aftersales and network development, marketing and IT departments for both companies. He will jointly serve in the position together with Kurt Leitner who will continue to helm the HR and finance departments.

Since 2004, Denyu has assumed several roles across three continents in the automotive and engineering industry, meaning he brings with him almost 20 years of experience. Prior to his latest role, Denyu served as managing director of Porsche Ukraine where he was tasked with restructuring all brand departments as well as introduce a business process management programme to create a cutting-edge long-term brand strategy.

Malaysia is a familiar environment for Denyu as he was previously assigned here in 2016 for two and a half years. During his time here, he was instrumental in securing local assembly operations for the Volkswagen Arteon, Tiguan Allspace and Golf GTI.

“I am enthusiastic about returning to Malaysia to offer a premium experience for customers in which Audi and Volkswagen prides itself in. I believe that both the brand core values of digitalisation, design and sustainability – evident in the strong line-up of progressive premium and affordable premium products, will continue to captivate the local market,” said Denyu.

Denyu succeeds Erik Winter, who has served in his role for nearly seven years and was key in reintroducing the Audi brand in Malaysia last July through PHSAM. For the Volkswagen brand, Erik bolstered aftersales support and helped strengthen the dealer network, while also expanding the local product range. He will be moving on as managing director of PHS in Chile.