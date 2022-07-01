In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 July 2022 10:04 am / 1 comment

It’s official. The Audi brand has a new official distributor for Malaysia and it is PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM). PHS stands for Porsche Holding Salzburg, which is part of the Volkswagen Group and one of the largest and most successful automotive distributors in Europe. Sounds familiar? Yes, it’s the same team behind Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM).

PHSAM is wholly owned by PHS, and will be representing the wholesale, marketing and aftersales for the Audi brand in the country. Leading the PHSAM team are its two MDs, Erik Winter and Kurt Leitner. Both are also MDs at sister company VPCM.

“The premium automotive landscape is extremely competitive, and we have plenty to do and multiple challenges to overcome, but we are fully committed to the growth of the Audi brand. Audi is one of the world’s leading premium brands and has a loyal local following that spans generations, so there is untapped potential in the Malaysian market,” Winter said.

“Our focus will be on strengthening the SUV, S line and quattro range, with electrification playing a major role in the company’s future planned roadmap. With the strength of our team’s experience and backed by PHS’ global expertise, we are confident of sustainable growth for the Audi brand,” he added.

Management processes are already in place, with other priorities being expanding aftersales services and strengthening the existing dealer network to achieve profitable growth. “Customer satisfaction is top of the list for us, and we recognise the importance of a strong working relationship with our dealer partners to grow and reach our targets and enhance the ownership experience for our customers,” Leitner said.

Audi cars purchased from July 1 will be offered with three years of free maintenance, five years of unlimited mileage warranty and five years of roadside assistance. There are currently Audi Centres located in Juru and Glenmarie, and an authorised service centre in Ipoh. The Audi Centre in Setia Alam will resume operations on August 1.