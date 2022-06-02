In Audi, Local News / By Mick Chan / 2 June 2022 12:46 pm / 9 comments

Audi Centre Setia Alam has been temporarily closed “for sales and aftersales requirements,” according to a Facebook post by Audi Malaysia.

In light of its temporary closure, Audi Malaysia has advised that any immediate requests from Audi customers be directed to Audi Centre Glenmarie for the central region, while the northern region is served by Audi Juru in Bukit Mertajam. The re-opening of Audi Centre Setia Alam will be publicised through Audi Malaysia’s social media channels, it said.

Opened in October 2019, Audi Centre Setia Alam boasted of nearly 60,000 sq ft of space and was based on the Audi Terminal architectural concept. Standing four storeys tall, the 4S facility included sales, service, spare parts and body and paint facilities.

Audi Centre Setia Alam is located at No. 22A, Persiaran Setia Dagang, Setia Alam, Seksyen U13, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan.