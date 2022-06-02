Audi Centre Setia Alam has been temporarily closed “for sales and aftersales requirements,” according to a Facebook post by Audi Malaysia.
In light of its temporary closure, Audi Malaysia has advised that any immediate requests from Audi customers be directed to Audi Centre Glenmarie for the central region, while the northern region is served by Audi Juru in Bukit Mertajam. The re-opening of Audi Centre Setia Alam will be publicised through Audi Malaysia’s social media channels, it said.
Opened in October 2019, Audi Centre Setia Alam boasted of nearly 60,000 sq ft of space and was based on the Audi Terminal architectural concept. Standing four storeys tall, the 4S facility included sales, service, spare parts and body and paint facilities.
Audi Centre Setia Alam is located at No. 22A, Persiaran Setia Dagang, Setia Alam, Seksyen U13, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Comments
I thought Audi Malaysia no more!? Even the mother-brand also dying to almost non-existence. Recalling the glory days of VW 2010-2013 even Toyota/Honda scared like shit. Then comes the dieselgate and lemon-VGM mampus Scorpene
Scorpene don’t sink despite being a submarine
As usual.. DRB is bad in automotive business. Look at what happened to Chevrolet. To suzuki. And Mahindra. And Modenas. Jeep. All very bad sales and after sales and hurt the image of the brand for decades to come. No good news for Proton too with govt has to step in and suggested DRB to find a working technical partner that is Geely.
Honda was not doing very well after DRB took off with Honda Malaysia from Kah Motor sometime 03-04.
Only civic FD was selling like hot cake but not the accord, nor city and civic FB. Neither was Freed and insight.
Only in 2014 Honda sales boosted because of toyota own mistakes (still 2 airbags accross the range, no stability control, poor roof insulation causing excessive noise during rain) but after 7 years of enjoying sales it was beaten by toyota again and by some margin.
Now Audi.
You’re shooting the wrong foot again. Audi has not been under DRB for years. It is currently under SG management which somehow managed to make it worse.
Who would open a luxury car flagship outlet at the centre of mat rempit’s playgound? The park resembles a slum on weekend with mat rempit and cars that are overrun with car club stickers like Kelab Alza Biru or Iriz Onwer’s Club – Cawangan Kapar along with their membership serial number.
hardly see any new audi otr.
at these prices, better just close shop
One day, only Proton and Perodua sell new cars. You need to buy your Civic/Corolla from the grey importers.
the last generation which sold very well had many issues with reliability, you hardly see them otr even now.