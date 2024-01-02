2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8 updated in Malaysia – Harman Kardon system, head-up display; fr RM253k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / January 2 2024 6:11 pm

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is kicking off 2024 by giving the Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8 some updates. Last year, the hot hatch was improved with the addition of the IQ.Drive suite of advanced driver assistance systems as well as inset LEG fog lamps.

The latest revision to the Golf GTI’s kit list sees two new features being added, with the first being a 10-speaker, 480-watt Harman Kardon premium sound system which replaces the previous seven-speaker, unbranded setup. There’s also a new head-up display which projects vital information on the windscreen in the driver’s field of vision.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the Golf GTI is unchanged from before. Power still comes from a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine rated at 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels, supported by an ESC-based XDS electronic differential lock system.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels, LED headlamps with dynamic turn signals, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, an ambient lighting system, Vehicle Dynamics Manager with Dynamic Chassis Control, a 10-inch Discover Media infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as Vienna leather seat upholstery.

The aforementioned IQ.Drive suite consists of Travel Assist with adaptive cruise control (ACC), Side Assist with rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), Front Assist (essentially Volkswagen’s branding for autonomous emergency braking – AEB), Emergency Assist and Lane Assist.

The updated Golf GTI retails at RM252,990 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the latest version of the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP) that comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage manufacturer warranty and five-year, 75,000-km free service package.

For context, that’s RM6,978 more than before, although the pre-update model’s asking price of RM246,012 was with the older version of the VAP that provided a five-year, unlimited-mileage manufacturer warranty and a three-year, 45,000-km free service package. We’ll update this post with pricing exclusive of VAP (standard two-year warranty) when it is available.

