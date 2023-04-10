In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Anthony Lim / 10 April 2023 6:36 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced that the Arteon R-Line and Tiguan Allspace R-Line and Elegance variants will now come with an additional two years of free maintenance, which the company says will offer customers with up to RM9,600 worth in savings.

As such, both the Arteon R-Line and two Tiguan Allspace variants now feature a total of five years free maintenance (or 75,000 km, whichever comes first) in addition to the current five-year manufacturer warranty and roadside assistance.

The facelifted Arteon R-Line 2.0 TSI 4Motion, which made its Malaysian debut in July 2021, is powered by an EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged engine offering 280 PS and 350 Nm of twist, with power being sent to the wheels via a seven-speed wet clutch DSG transmission. It is currently priced at RM276,990 (retail, without road tax, registration fees and insurance).

As for the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace variants, the R-Line 4Motion features a 2.0 litre turbocharged mill with 220 PS and 350 Nm in the way of output, while the Elegance version is equipped with a 1.4 litre turbocharged engine, with a power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm. They are priced at RM235,990 and RM188,990 respectively (again, retail, without road tax, registration fees and insurance).