2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 in Malaysia: Mk8 anniversary special with Oettinger bodykit, RM268k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / August 12 2024 11:19 am

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) recently celebrated the Golf’s 50th anniversary with the introduction of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50. Announced all the way back in March, the locally-built special was finally released on Friday and we now have a full live gallery for you to peruse.

The hot hatch retails at RM267,990 nett (RM269,012 on-the-road without insurance) with the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP, inclusive of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five years of maintenance), making it RM15,000 more expensive than the regular Golf GTI. While VPCM did not state how many units of the Edition 50 were available, it has previously said the car would be limited to just 50 units, although it’s unclear if this is still the case.

It should be noted that the car isn’t the global Edition 50 model that is based on the regular facelifted Golf Mk8.5. This car instead uses the CKD locally-assembled GTI Mk8 as a starting point, but with some of the bits from the global special edition thrown in, mostly in the interior.

On the outside, however, the local Edition 50 is differentiated through the fitment of a gloss black bodykit from renown Volkswagen tuner Oettinger. This consists of a front splitter, a rear diffuser insert and a split tailgate spoiler; the original side skirts are also now finished in gloss black to match.

Elsewhere, the Edition 50 is fitted with 18-inch gloss black “Pretoria” alloy wheels, which you may remember from the Golf R Mk7.5. These have been equipped with VW-branded valve caps and GTI “dynamic” centre caps that stay level when the car is moving, à la Rolls-Royce. You also get hexagonal side decals reminiscent of the GTI’s distinctive fog lights and a darker tint on the rear windows that mimics privacy glass.

Then there are the aforementioned global Edition 50 bits, which include the “50” badges on the B-pillars and steering wheel as well as Edition 50-branded floor mats and aluminium side sill scuff plates. The Edition 50 is only available in either Oryx White or Moonstone Grey.

Otherwise, the Edition 50 is just like the standard GTI, updated early this year with a 10-speaker, 480-watt Harman Kardon sound system and a head-up display. This includes the mechanicals, which retain the EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque, plus a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission. Adaptive dampers and limited-slip differential are also fitted as usual.

Standard equipment includes full-LED exterior lighting (including an illuminated grille and sequential rear indicators), keyless entry, push-button start, heated and ventilated Vienna leather sports seats with driver’s side adjustment, triple-zone climate control, 10.25-inch instrument and Discover Media infotainment displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, Qi wireless charging and a reverse camera.

Also unchanged is the safety kit, consisting of seven airbags, stability control and the IQ.Drive suite of driver assists introduced last year. This includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and an Emergency Assist that brings the car to a stop if it senses the driver is incapacitated.

Want to check out the Edition 50 in person? The car will be on display in showrooms starting August 17 and will also be present at the Golf Fan Fest at the Sepang International Circuit on August 24.

