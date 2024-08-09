Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 in Malaysia – Oettinger body kit, 50th anniversary accessories, RM269k OTR

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / By Anthony Lim / August 9 2024 4:28 pm

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has introduced a new limited edition Golf GTI variant as part of the Golf’s 50 years anniversary celebrations.

The GTI Edition 50, as it is called, is essentially a standard GTI Mk8 that has been dressed up with an Oettinger body kit and a suite of other visual accessories. The body kit consists of a front spoiler, roof spoiler and rear diffuser, all finished in black.

The car also gets new wheels, in this case 18-inch Pretoria five double-spoke alloys in high-gloss black finish, complete with GTI Dynamic wheel hub caps and VW Design aluminium valve caps. Other exterior add-ons consist of black side mirror caps, exclusive Edition 50 emblems on both front B-pillar door frame and lower door decorative film, said to be inspired by the signature GTI honeycomb.

As for exterior colours, the car – which also features “Edition 50” VW tint – is available in two exclusive shades, these being Oryx White and Moonstone Grey.

Inside, cabin embellishments for the version include a “50” emblem at the centre spoke of the GTI’s multi-function sport steering wheel, Edition 50 aluminium side scuff plates as well as Edition 50 front carpet mats.

No changes to the running gear, with the standard GTI’s 245 PS and 370 Nm 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged engine and seven-speed wet clutch DSG (with an ESC-based XDS electronic differential lock system) continuing to hold court.

Specifications remain the same as that on the update from earlier this year, including the 10-speaker, 480-watt Harman Kardon premium sound system and head-up display. Standard kit includes a 10-inch Discover Media infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as Vienna leather seat upholstery.

Finally, pricing. The Golf GTI Edition 50 is priced at RM269,012 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP), which provides a five-year, unlimited-mileage manufacturer warranty and five-year, 75,000-km free service package as well as five years of roadside assistance. That makes it

The limited edition variant will be available for viewing at Volkswagen dealerships from August 17, and it will also be on display during the upcoming Golf Fan Fest at the Sepang International Circuit on August 24.

