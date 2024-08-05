Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia to host Golf Fan Fest on August 24 at Sepang International Circuit

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / August 5 2024 5:24 pm

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Golf, and to celebrate the occasion, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will be hosting the 2024 Golf Fan Fest on August 24 from 11am to 8pm at the Sepang International Circuit.

The highlight of the event is a Malaysia Book of Records attempt for the largest gathering of Golf owners and enthusiasts, so if you want to partake in setting history, you simply need to turn up with your beloved Golf by 1.30pm on the day.

In addition to the record attempt, there are plenty of other activities that visitors can look forward to, including the Golf Showdown contest for owners who have put in the sweat, tears and money to make their Golf uniquely theirs. Five categories – Timeless Legends (Mk1 and Mk2), Modern Classic (Mk3 and Mk4), Era Definers (Mk5 and Mk6), Next Gen Masters (Mk7 and Mk8) as well Most Hardcore Golf (Mk1 to Mk8) – are available for registration.

Driving activities will also be held, including a gymkhana challenge (register here) as well as Golf R drift taxi rides and track sessions. Eight finalists of Volkswagen’s Biggest Golf Fan contest, which was held on social media over the past one month, will also compete for the grand prize and title of the country’s biggest Golf fan during the event.

Of course, there’s no celebrating 50 years of the Golf without looking back at its history, and the Golf Fan Fest will feature a showcase of the evolution of the iconic model. Test drives and demonstrations of all current Volkswagen models will also be available throughout the event, along with tech talks and workshops covering various aspects of ownership.

