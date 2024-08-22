Volkswagen Golf Fan Fest 2024 celebrates 50 years of the icon – free party at Sepang, Aug 24, open to public

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / August 22 2024 2:48 pm

The Volkswagen Golf is celebrating a big milestone this year, and everyone’s invited to the birthday bash. To mark the 50th anniversary of the icon, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is hosting the 2024 Golf Fan Fest this Saturday (August 24) at the Sepang International Circuit, and you’re invited.

A big birthday deserves a big party, and highlight of the event is a Malaysia Book of Records attempt for the largest gathering of Golf owners and enthusiasts. There’s also a ‘Golf Showdown’ (participation now full) where you get to show off your pride and joy and stand a chance to bring home attractive prizes. There are five categories – Timeless Legends (Mk1 and Mk2), Modern Classic (Mk3 and Mk4), Era Definers (Mk5 and Mk6), Next Gen Masters (Mk7 and Mk8) as well Most Hardcore Golf (Mk1 to Mk8).

The ‘Golf Gymkhana’ (participation now full) will see owners flex their precision driving skills and battle for bragging rights. And prizes. To see how the pros do it, as well as the Golf’s maximum capabilities, check out the Golf R drift taxi rides and track sessions featuring the Golf GTI (open to public, limited seats). Eight finalists of Volkswagen’s Biggest Golf Fan contest will also compete for the grand prize and title of the country’s biggest Golf fan during the event.

You’d expect a walk down memory lane from a nameplate that’s turning 50, and there will be one at Sepang with all eight generations gathered, allowing you to see how the Golf has grown and evolved, while staying true to the successful template.

Unfortunately, you can’t test drive the classics, but all current Volkswagen models are available for sampling, and the Golf GTI Edition 50 – with an Oettinger bodykit and cool accessories – will be present.

There will be tech talks and workshops covering various aspects of ownership – real life stories, first-hand advice. A team of professional driving instructors will also be giving talks and sharing tips about defensive driving, the all-important basics of everyday driving that the driving school didn’t teach us.

The Golf Fan Fest is an event for everyone, not just Golf kakis, and you can bring the entire family too. There will be racing simulators, a Tamiya track and sand art for the kids, and plenty of food and drinks from the likes of Kopi Beetle, Koppiku, Softsrve, Strangers at 47 and Tutti Frutti.

The event is supported by Trapo, Bridgestone, Kuzig Glanz Detailing, Mangala Estate, Maxtag and Sony, and you can get exclusive deals from these event partners. Trapo is offering 15% storewide including tinting, coating and PPF films. They also have a Trapo Pro+ PPF film full front package for RM2,999 (worth RM3,700) – enquire at the event.

Once again, VPCM’s Golf Fan Fest 2024 will be happening at the Sepang International Circuit’s North Paddock (check out the map above) from 11am to 8pm, August 24. Whether you’re a die-hard lover of the Golf or a car enthusiast who has always admired the Golf from afar (like me; Mk7.5 GTI is a dream, but I’ve always liked a plain Mk4 in silver for reasons unknown), there’s something in store for you in Sepang this Saturday. Admission is free.

