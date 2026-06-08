2026 Zeekr X makes Malaysian debut at Sepang, updated EV coming to KLIMS? Q2 launch confirmed

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Danny Tan / June 8 2026 3:42 pm

The 2026 Zeekr X made its Malaysian debut at the recent Zeekr Dynamic event for owners at the Sepang International Circuit. Could the updated EV also appear at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026 this week? Very likely. Will it be a preview or a launch?

We’re don’t know yet, but what’s for sure is that the 2026 Zeekr X will be launching in Q2, which ends along with June. “We are pleased to share that the updated, facelifted version of the Zeekr X is indeed part of our plans, and is expected to arrive in Malaysia in Q2. This refreshed model will offer an even more compelling option for those seeking a compact, premium SUV that delivers exceptional driving quality for everyday use,” Zeekr Malaysia told paultan.org in April.

What to expect? Thailand has already welcomed the new X with features that were previously found on the China-market model, even prior to the facelift. These include powered front doors and buttons on the B- and C-pillars to open the doors – no more flush door handles.

Inside, the steering wheel gets touch buttons below the airbag boss, while the front seats gain a massaging function. The X in Thailand misses out on the sliding 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen seen in Europe and the zero-gravity front passenger seat.

Big news in the powertrain department, with the base Standard RWD now serving 340 PS (250 kW) and 373 Nm of torque, which is a fair bit more than our pre-facelift’s 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm. There’s a new battery too – a 61-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit replaces the old 66-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), and WLTP range is down to 405 km from 440 km.

The top dual-motor Flagship AWD now makes 496 PS (365 kW) and 573 Nm, up from 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm. This one continues with the 66-kWh NMC battery, but range is down to 415 km from 420 km. AC charging maxes out at 11 kW for the Standard RWD and 22 kW for the Flagship AWD, but the lesser variant is now capable of DCFC at up to 230 kW, which is curiously higher than the Flagship’s 150 kW.

The Zeekr X is a rare sight, and it’s quite a sight too. What do you think of the specs and updates?

GALLERY: Zeekr X facelift in Malaysia

GALLERY: Zeekr X facelift at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show

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