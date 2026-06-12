2026 Zeekr X shown at KLIMS – RWD, AWD variants, more features, up to 230 kW DC; from RM160k-180k est

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Mick Chan / June 12 2026 1:14 pm

The 2026 Zeekr X that was updated earlier this week is on display at the ongoing 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), among the brand’s exhibits which also include the 9X SUV and the 009 Grand MPV for which the order books opened yesterday.

The brand’s most compact model in Malaysia continues to be offered in two variants; the Premium with a single-motor powertrain, and the Flagship that gets a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration.

As announced earlier this week, pricing is estimated to be from RM160,000 to RM180,000, which would make its pricing marginally higher than the current model, which is priced from RM155,800 for the Premium, to RM172,800 for the Flagship.

Exterior revisions are minimal for the 2026 update of the Zeekr X, except for a new 19-inch wheel design on the Premium and a black paint finish for the existing multi-spoke wheel design on the Flagship. New colours are available for each variant, with Porcelain Pink for the Premium, along with Onyx Black and Matte Khaki Green for the Flagship.

Here, the doors of the 2026 X are now operated by buttons on the B- and C-pillars to open them instead of flush door handles on the current car. The front doors get powered operation, and the B-pillars have an interactive screen that serves as a charging status indicator.

Revisions to the cabin of the 2026 X include touch buttons below the steering wheel airbag housing, while the centre console now gets dual phone holders including a cooled Qi wireless device charger, twin cupholders as well as covered storage (previously open). The centre armrest houses a new heated and cooled storage compartment, while the rear luggage compartment has grown from 362 litres to 404 litres.

Displays in the 2026 X are unchanged from before, and the model continues to sport a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8.8-inch driver’s instrument display. The ventilated front seats with massage are no longer standard across both variants, as the Premium now does without, leaving these reserved for the Flagship.

Powertrains are upgraded too, with the Premium starting the range with a 340 PS/373 Nm single rear motor, up from the current base variant’s 272 PS. Its 0-100 km/h time however remains unchanged at 5.8 seconds. The Flagship gets uprated to 496 PS and 573 Nm, improving its 0-100 km/h time by 0.1 second to 3.7 seconds.

Storing the energy in the Premium is a 61 kWh Energee LFP battery that offers up to 415 km of range on the WLTP standard, down from the previous base variants’ 440 km rating. The dual-motor Flagship has gained battery range, increasing to 445 km WLTP despite retaining the 66 kWh CATL NMC battery.

The new base variant now supports up to 230 kW DC charging, enabling a 10-80% recharge in 18 minutes, and AC charging gets improved to 11 kW, which brings a full charge in 7.5 hours. The Flagship variant gains quicker AC charging too, at 22 kW, enabling a 0-100% charge in 4.5 hours. DC charging in the Flagship is up to 150 kW, which brings a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.

Safety and driving assistance features include seven airbags, AEB, ACC with stop-and-go, lane centring assist, auto lane change, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, parking AEB, driver attention monitor and a door opening warning.

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