In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2020 6:14 pm / 0 comments

Hap Seng Star has given its Mercedes-Benz Certified website a thorough update, with a slew of new features aimed at providing customers with an enhanced user experience. The company first launched the website in August last year as a one-stop online store for car buyers to browse through a comprehensive inventory of pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, allowing them a chance to own a Mercedes-Benz in immaculate condition at attractive prices.

Among the new website features that have been introduced include a list of “featured cars,” which can be seen on the main page and is updated regularly, with some attractive prices to boot. It’s also now easier to search for your preferred model, as you can now filter through the inventory by body type, price range and even specific equipment packages like Avantgarde, AMG Line, Exclusive Line and more.

Once you’ve found the Mercedes-Benz model, you’ll be furnished with a detailed spec sheet from CarBase.my, ensuring you know exactly what you’ll get for the sum listed. Should you need more information, related articles and reviews from paultan.org will also be listed for further reading. This simplifies things, as you do not need to manually search for these posts to help you in the decision-making process.

Of course, shopping for a car involves plenty of choices, and you’ll probably have a few stacked up before you make a decision. As such, Hap Seng Star has added the ability for customers to create user accounts, allowing them to favourite their preferred cars.

With an account, users can also add cars that are not yet available to a watchlist, whereby they will receive email alerts when those cars are added in the inventory. This makes it easier to be informed when their preferred model becomes available, so you don’t need to check back regularly to see if it’s in stock.

Regardless of what Mercedes-Benz model tickles your fancy, rest assured that you’re getting a tristar that meets the high standards of the Mercedes-Benz Certified programme. Every vehicle listed is sourced exclusively from authorised Mercedes-Benz Malaysia dealers, and must meet certain conditions.

Firstly, they must not be older than six years or exceed 125,000 km in mileage, and have no identifiable structural damage and be fully serviced and maintained by authorised Mercedes-Benz service centres previously, using only original parts.

From there, they are subjected to an in-depth 215 multi-point inspection carried out by certified technicians, covering variety of aspects, including engine components, body and chassis, electrical systems, as well as extensive road testing.

If that isn’t enough, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a minimum 12-month used car limited warranty extension with unlimited mileage over and above the manufacturer warranty for added peace of mind ownership.

If you’re curious about what’s available, or plan to take a step into Mercedes-Benz ownership, head on over to Hap Seng Star’s Mercedes-Benz Certified website to try out some of the new features that have been added.