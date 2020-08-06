In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 6 August 2020 3:07 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’ve been looking for a satisfying deal on a BMW, now is the time as Auto Bavaria is presenting the Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials happening at all its showrooms this weekend, from August 7-9, 2020, 9am to 6pm.

For those who have been keeping an eye out for the BMW 530e plug-in hybrid, now is your opportunity to make your purchase and enjoy an eight-year/160,000-km (whichever comes first) extended warranty on the plug-in hybrid battery. Additionally, an exclusive rebate and attractive interest rates are being offered by BMW Financial Services if you’re looking to spread the cost of ownership over time.

Customers will also get a chance to explore a wide range of BMW approved pre-owned cars from the BMW Premium Selection, which are being offered with a minimum 12-month warranty, attractive high trade-in value, and a comprehensive 360-degree technical and optical check.

To provide greater convenience to customers during these unprecedented times, Auto Bavaria will also provide doorstep test drives. The service allows you to choose and test drive your dream BMW right at your door, where all you need to do is simply book an appointment via the Auto Bavaria Digital Showroom.

For something fun yet exciting, a MINI could be your perfect match! In conjunction with the National Day celebration this month, the Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials will also feature an array of cool MINI vehicles.

Head on over to Auto Bavaria showrooms to experience the go-kart handling only a MINI can provide, along with incredible benefits such as a complimentary gift worth up to RM1,000 upon delivery, high trade-in value, eight years PHEV battery warranty and more.

Fans of two-wheelers will also be glad to know that the Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials will feature exclusive deals on a wide range of BMW Motorrad models, with test rides being available too! Find your perfect adventure companion this weekend and enjoy complimentary gifts upon delivery worth up to RM1,000, attractive rebates, three years warranty and more!

For more information on Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials, direct your browser to Auto Bavaria’s official Facebook page or register your interest here.