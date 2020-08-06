In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 6 August 2020 1:26 pm / Comments are Disabled

Make your way to Sime Darby Auto Selection showrooms this weekend to browse through a wide range of premium pre-owned vehicles that are being offered at unbelievable prices, from August 7-9, 2020, 9am to 6pm.

If sedans are your preferred vehicle of choice, the list of options starts from as low as RM42,800 for a Hyundai Sonata 2.0, while a 2015 Honda Civic 1.8S facelift can be had for just RM56,800.

Compact crossovers are a popular choice these days, and you can get one for yourself from Sime Darby Auto Selection, as the 2016 Honda HR-V 1.8V is available from RM75,800. Looking for something sportier and more rugged? Look no further than the 2014 Subaru XV 2.0i-P, which is priced from RM50,800.

For those who are more inclined to European sedans, Sime Darby has a varied selection for you to choose from, including a 2014 Jaguar XF 2.0 Prestige from RM125,800 and a 2019 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Plus from RM285,800.

So, there you have it. Set your GPS to all Auto Selection showrooms this weekend from August 7-9 to see for yourself why these offers are the best in town! For more information, please visit the official Auto Selection Facebook page.