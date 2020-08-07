In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 August 2020 12:51 pm / Comments are Disabled

One thing that has really boomed in the new normal is online shopping. Many are already familiar with purchasing items online, but the Covid-19 pandemic pushed online shopping into the mainstream.

From groceries to apparel, everything can now be bought online, so why not a car? Too big a purchase to be done via a few clicks? Perhaps, but if you already know what you want, there’s no harm, especially when there are carrots.

UMW Toyota Motor is now selling its cars online, specifically through top marketplaces Lazada and Shopee, offering customers another purchase method. The above-mentioned carrot comes in the form of a low booking fee of just RM250* for selected 2019 Toyota models with limited stock available.

Besides that, selected 2019 Toyota models are also being offered with an online-exclusive five-year free service package*. This free service deal is on top of the five-year unlimited mileage factory warranty that Toyota customers enjoy, ensuring total peace of mind and zero surprises.

Here’s how it works. Head to the Toyota Malaysia Official Store on Lazada or Shopee and select your future car. Pay the booking fee and you will receive an E-Coupon via push notification (check your email). The final step is to head to your nearest or preferred Toyota showroom and present the E-Coupon to kickstart the delivery process.

Before you browse and book on Lazada or Shopee, be sure to check out Toyota Malaysia’s virtual showroom at its official website. There’s a 360-degree “Virtual Test Drive” function for the Vios and you can even experience the popular sedan through Augmented Reality (AR). Almost like the real thing.

Buying a car in the new normal? Try out the Toyota virtual showroom experience and hunt for a good deal on Lazada or Shopee.

*While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.