Selepas pelancarannya tertangguh akibat pandemik Covid-19, Cadillac akhirnya mendedahkan crossover elektrik penuh terbaru mereka yang dipanggil sebagai Lyriq. Ia menggunakan platform modular khas kenderaan elektrik generasi ketiga syarikat itu, yang mana dapat menyediakan lebih ruang berbanding platform yang menggunakan enjin biasa.
Platform ini memuatkan sistem pacuan modular serta bateri Ultium baru, yang kedudukannya menyumbang kepada titik graviti rendah dan pembahagian berat hampir 50:50 antara depan dan belakang. Menurut Cadillac, hasilnya “kenderaan ini menjadi lebih sporty, responsif dan boleh dibawa dengan bersemangat.”
Bateri Ultium yang digunakan pada Lyriq mempunyai kapasiti 100 kWh dan boleh dicas menggunakan kuasa DC pada kadar 150 kW. Apabila penuh ia boleh memberikan jarak gerak sehingga 480 km. Bateri Ultium ini terdiri daripada campuran NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum), dan menurut General Motors, ia mempunyai kadar kobalt 70% lebih rendah berbanding bateri GM yang ada sekarang.
Tetapan utama untuk Lyriq adalah pacuan roda belakang, tetapi ia juga boleh dipasang dengan pacuan semua roda bagi versi prestasi tinggi. Versi AWD menggunakan satu lagi motor penggerak pada gandar hadapan dan menurut Cadillac dapat meningkatkan dinamik serta prestasi kenderaan. Perincian prestasi walaubagaimanapun masih belum didedah.
Apabila masuk ke dalam kenderaan, penumpang akan disambut dengan ‘aturan koreografi lampu’, dan pada masa sama tempat duduk, cermin dan pendingin hawa akan dilaras secara automatik. Skrin LED 33 inci pada papan pemuka akan memaparkan informasi kenderaan, kawalan infotainmen serta pandangan kamera. Menurut Cadillac, skrin ini dapat memaparkan kepadatan piksel paling tinggi bagi sebarang skrin dalam industri automotif sekarang.
Skrin ini membolehkan pemandu melihat status bateri kenderaan, serta ramalan penggunaan kuasa dan cadangan waktu mengecas. Sistem head-up display baru pada kenderaan ini memaparkan informasi pada dua bahagian dengan bahagian yang lebih dekat untuk laju serta arah pergerakan sementara satu lagi bahagian untuk tanda navigasi serta amaran lain.
Pelbagai ciri bantuan pemandu turut dipasang pada Lyriq, dengan antaranya adalah versi terbaru Super Cruise yang tidak memerlukan sebarang sentuhan, bersama fungsi penukaran lorong. Turut diberi adalah bantuan letak kenderaan, yang boleh diguna sama ada dengan pemandu di dalam atau di luar kenderaan.
Lyriq juga akan menjadi model Cadillac pertama yang dipasang dengan sistem pembatalan bunyi bising jalan, menggunakan accelerometer serta mikrofon yang mensasarkan frekuensi bunyi bising yang perlu dikurangkan untuk menjadikan kabin lebih senyap. Ia akan menjadi sebahagian daripada sistem bunyi 19 pembesar suara AKG Studio yang akan dipasang pada Lyriq apabila ia masuk ke dalam pasaran.
Cadillac LYRIQ pairs next-generation battery technology with a bold design statement which introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs.
Images display show car, not for sale. Some features shown may not be available on actual production model.
