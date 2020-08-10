In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 August 2020 2:54 pm / Comments are Disabled

The world is easing its way back to normality again, so it’s time to go back out there and drive. What better way to do so than with the safety, comfort and style of a new Volvo? And with a range of irresistible deals, buying a new Volvo is now more attractive than ever.

All Volvo models continue to feature a 100% exemption of the sales and service tax (SST) until January 31, so right off the bat, there are plenty of savings to be had. If you purchase an S60 or S90 from now until September 30, you will also enjoy a complimentary five-year maintenance and service package (VSA 5+) worth RM9,200, as well as complimentary first-year insurance* worth RM11,000.

Purchase either of those two cars and you will also receive a complimentary Polestar Optimisation package worth RM5,250 to get even better performance out of your new purchase. You can also get the free Polestar Optimisation package for any Volvo by booking your car online from now until August 31*.

And that’s not all. Until September 30, buyers of the S90 T8 Inscription will get a complimentary exterior styling kit and larger 20-inch wheels and tyres* worth RM35,000, while the S90 T8 Inscription Plus comes with a complimentary accessories voucher worth RM15,000*. Finally, Maybank credit cardholders will enjoy zero down payment (up to RM30,000) through the EzyPay Instalment Plan, and 10x Maybank Card points*.

Existing owners will also benefit – they will receive a free Thule Subterra PowerShuttle Organiser worth RM119 with any purchase of Thule Crossover2 luggage bags and backpacks from now until August 31, along with a 15% discount on any Thule product until December 31. There’s also a Merdeka RM1,957 offer for men’s, women’s and kid’s merchandise until August 31.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to any authorised Volvo showroom in Malaysia and take advantage of these fantastic offers! For more information, visit the official Volvo Car Malaysia website.

*Terms and conditions apply