10 August 2020

This year has been an unusual one, to say the least. The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic impact of the coronavirus have led many to relook at their financial status, trim wherever possible and think of Plan Bs even. If your car loan and its long tenure is becoming an issue, and public transport is not your thing, there may be a solution.

On-demand car-sharing platform GoCar recently enhanced and expanded its car subscription programme, which is now called GoCar Subs. The platform aims to offer customers an affordable and flexible alternative to traditional car ownership.

With the recent revamp, GoCar Subs now has an extended fleet of vehicle options from sedans, SUVs, MPVs, and even a pick-up truck. These vehicle types are from local, Japanese and Continental makes including Perodua, Proton, Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen and Renault. All GoCar Subs vehicles are independently inspected to ensure that they’re in good condition.

Just like subscribing to Spotify or a gym membership, car subscription is pay as you go, with the freedom to walk away without having loose ends to take care of, such as car depreciation and the process of selling the car. GoCar Subs offers weekly, monthly, 12-month, 24-month or 36-month plans. Of course, the longer the contract period, the lower the monthly costs.

Unlike car ownership, your monthly fees are inclusive of comprehensive insurance, road tax, regular servicing and maintenance, and independently rated car inspection. There’s no need to set aside funds for miscellaneous costs. Also, one would not have to think of downpayment, loan interest rates, car depreciation costs, and being locked-in to a long loan tenure. Perhaps not everyone considers this, but by swapping your HP loan for car subscription, you’ll also “lighten” your CCRIS profile because fees for the latter aren’t counted in the system.

But what about your current car, you ask. Customers can explore the option of selling their car to GoCar Subs and having up to six months of subscription fees paid for by the trade-in sum. Want to have another six months of loan moratorium? This could be as close as it gets!

If the vehicles in GoCar Subs’ range don’t tickle your fancy, there’s even the option of selling your existing car to GoCar Subs, and re-subscribing to the same car from the company. Of course, customers have the flexibility to cancel their subscription at any time.

It’s all pretty flexible, so take advantage of GoCar Subs’ free-consultation module. Just submit your details at the newly-launched GoCar Subs website. A product consultant will get in touch with you within 24 hours. All applications will be processed within 24 hours and once approved, customers will receive their cars within 14 days. There’s even free door-to-door vehicle delivery in the Klang Valley for those taking plans of 12 months and above.

GoCar Subs is open to all Malaysian citizens and residents (international driving licenses are also accepted). To subscribe, one needs to submit a copy of their driving license, IC or passport, three months of payslips, EPF statement and a three-month bank statement.

Interested? This could be the best time to try out car subscription as GoCar Subs is having a promo where you’ll get to enjoy the first three months at 50% off with the FRESHSTART promo code. This limited time offer is for those who subscribe to 12-month, 24-month and 36-month plans. Hurry, the promo ends on August 31. More info here.