11 August 2020

#JOMTEKSI – it’s inclusive, convenient and rewarding for all Malaysians

Given the smartphone-intensive lifestyles that most of us tend to lead, how often have you taken a traditional taxi in recent years? Malaysian taxi drivers have struggled in terms of public perception. So, to that end, TNG Digital aims to create a transformative mobility ecosystem for the industry.

With the existing Touch ‘n Go eWallet platform, TNG Digital is putting forth the #JOMTEKSI initiative that aims to help taxi drivers earn additional income by promoting their services through #JOMTEKSI campaigns for passengers. Through the incorporation of a digital dimension to the conventional taxi service, where rides are booked and paid for with Touch ‘n Go eWallet, the homegrown eWallet enters the fray as a street-hailing app.

It further drives the digitisation of the taxi industry in several aspects including encouraging its drivers to be more tech-savvy, providing them with the opportunity to engage with customers on the digital front and offer drivers an easier route to online registration with TNG Digital.

“We are working closely with the taxi drivers to offer a cashless payment solution that is transparent, seamless and safe with Touch ‘n Go eWallet. In doing so, we are enabling drivers to increase their user base and tap into digitally savvy passengers,” said TNG Digital CEO Ignatius Ong.

In addition, as the chosen eWallet for the ePENJANA initiative, we are also encouraging Touch ‘n Go eWallet users to use their RM50 ePENJANA credits for our #JOMTEKSI initiative, and get cashbacks while at it,” he said. Coupled with the #lebihbanyakekstra promotions lined-up for our users, Touch ‘n Go eWallet remains steadfast in our pursuit to innovate and cultivate an inclusive and robust taxi industry, and the overall mobility segment in a bid to transform Malaysia into a cashless nation,” Ong added.

“It’s just so convenient. All I had to do was scan the QR code in the taxi using the Touch ‘n Go eWallet to pay for my trip. In fact, I’ve used the eWallet almost everywhere I go, from purchasing groceries, to paying my bills from the app itself and recently, pay for a taxi ride,” passenger Mohd Zulkapli, 62, said, in sharing his experience with the Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

#JOMTEKSI can be accessed via EzCab, and transactions here can be made via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet as well. It is also now easier for taxi drivers to register with the #JOMTEKSI initiative, where they can now register online on their own for their Touch ‘n Go eWallet and obtain their individual QR codes.

Compared to the previous system, it would have required them to submit a form manually under the taxi drivers’ respective taxi companies. To date, there are five taxi companies appointed as partners to #JOMTEKSI, and they are EzCab, PicknGo, Koperasi Putrajaya & Cyberjaya Sdn Bhd, Comfort Taxi and Sunlight Taxi.

Once the registration form is completed, supporting documents are provided and a preferred registration and starter kit centre has been chosen, the process concludes with the driver receiving a starter kit which includes the QR code for passengers’ use, as well as other items including Touch ‘n Go eWallet merchandise. The overall process turnaround time is within 14 working days.

Now, here’s where you, the consumer, can benefit. Enjoy a RM1 cashback when you pay for your taxi ride with your Touch ‘n Go eWallet, which you can use for up to four transactions in a month, or up to RM4 in cashback. This promotion runs until December 31, 2020, and is valid for the first 10,000 redemptions. To find out more about the cashback promotion, click here.

Benefits can be enjoyed at selected taxi counters as well. Enjoy a RM1 instant rebate when paying for your taxi rides via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet at the Sunway Pyramid Taxi Counter, and is limited to the first 1,000 redemptions.

The RM1 instant rebate is also available when payments via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet are made at the KL Sentral Taxi Counter, but do note that this is valid only on Wednesdays and Thursdays, for the first 300 redemptions. The RM1 rebate promotion runs until September 30, 2020. Click here to find out more.

In 2019, the #JOMTEKSI initiative introduced the refurbishment of five taxi stands in the Putrajaya and Cyberjaya areas, located at Putrajaya Sentral, D’Pulze, Tamarind Square, Shaftsbury Square and in front of LimKokWing University in Cyberjaya.

Cyberview Sdn Bhd, the tech hub enabler has been very supportive through this initiation as they too aspire to have Cyberjaya and Putrajaya as a platform the kickstart the transformation of the taxi ecosystem in the country. These stands have been updated with USB ports for the convenience of charging one’s digital devices, with electricity coming from solar panels which also supply lighting for the stands at night.

To find out more about the #JOMTEKSI initiative, click here.