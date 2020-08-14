In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 August 2020 11:00 am / Comments are Disabled

In this COVID-19 pandemic era, we have started to rely more on online-based services from food delivery, to shopping and more. The idea of going somewhere crowded or spending time waiting at a particular premise for a service to be completed is getting a little unattractive these days.

This is also the case when tinting your car. Normally, you would have to book an appointment, send your car over yourself, wait for the tinting to be done and drive it back. With TintNOW.my, you can pretty much remove all these from the equation.

TintNOW.my will collect the car from you, tint it, and deliver it back to your doorstep for free. All you need to do is head over to the website, select your vehicle type and preferred tint package, make an appointment and pay online. Your appointment will be reconfirmed via a phone call and you will also get a tracking code to keep track of the progress.

Additional COVID-19 prevention measures have also been added, including mandatory mask and hand gloves during pick up and delivery, and while your tint is being fitted. Even the usage of a pen for signature has been omitted. Additionally, only two technicians are allowed to work on your car and it will be sanitised with an alcohol-free nano-mist disinfectant spray after completion.

At the point of delivery, a final wipe at key parts such as the steering wheel, gear lever and so on will be carried out. TintNOW.my, which is available in the Klang Valley for now, offers various tint packages from V-KOOL, Solar Gard, Armorcoat and Tint A Glass, all complete with five-years warranty. All packages are also inclusive of special discounts, offering you competitive prices. Same day service is also available.

For more information, head on over to TintNOW.my. So, what are you waiting for?