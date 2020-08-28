In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 August 2020 11:36 am / Comments are Disabled

The used car market is on turbocharged form this year. According to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), used car sales jumped by over 100% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year. This roaring business is partly attributed to people wanting their own mode of transport in the era of Covid-19.

There are plenty of good deals to be had if you’re going the used route, but for less experienced buyers, it can be a minefield. So many choices, so many dealers – and are you getting exactly what is advertised? Is a deal too good to be true? An expert to guide and inspect the car with you would be ideal, but not everyone has a trusted foreman in hand.

Enter SHUPOM, which stands for Second Hand Used Pre-Owned Marketplace, and it’s basically a service that helps you search for used cars, and perform a pre-purchase inspection (PPI) on the car, simplifying the process for the buyer. There’s a search function on SHUPOM’s website, and it will compile search results from online used car listings. One can then compare the listings and shortlist.

Once you’re set on a particular car, you can purchase SHUPOM’s PPI. The independent car inspection service company will then arrange for an inspection with the seller, with a detailed report provided to you within 48 hours. The 150-point inspection covers the engine (both visual and with diagnostic tools); battery and fluids; suspension, wheels, and brakes; chassis and interior.

The certified inspectors will also perform a test drive of the car and report on the engine, transmission, suspension, brakes and alignment – because there are things that a visual inspection cannot detect. PPI starts from RM130, a promotional price that’s valid till December 31, 2020.

If a car is on sale but not listed online, SHUPOM will be able to perform the PPI if provided with the seller’s details. If a seller does not allow the PPI, payment will be refunded.

With SHUPOM’s PPI service, used car buyers can essentially outsource the hassle of inspecting a car and ensuring that everything is legit – this smoothens out a step that new car buyers don’t need to go through. Help is just a call away. Check out SHUPOM’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel to learn more about what they do.