In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2020 10:28 am / Comments are Disabled

Experience greater joy this Hari Malaysia with a pristine-quality pre-owned car from the Sime Darby Auto Selection happening this weekend. The event, which runs on September 11 to 13 from 9 am to 6 pm on all three days, will see a wide range of premium pre-owned vehicles available at unbelievable prices.

Discover the wide range of pre-owned vehicles available, with prices starting from as low as RM29,800 for a 2014 Nissan Almera 1.5E. Another entry-level compact sedan offering great value is the 2017 Perodua Bezza 1.3 Advance, for just RM34,800.

Luxury D-segment sedans are also on the list, with a 2012 Toyota Camry 2.5V going for RM65,800 and a 2015 Honda Accord 2.4VTi-L, from RM83,800. Meanwhile, if you wish to have something bigger for your family, you can opt for a 2016 Kia Sorento 2.4 HS, which is priced at RM95,800.

For those who are into premium European cars, we have a wide selection for you to choose from, including a 2019 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Plus, from RM285,800, and a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 from RM328,800. Book your appointment now and take advantage of the extensive range of cars on offer by Sime Darby Auto Selection.