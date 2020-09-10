In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2020 10:25 am / Comments are Disabled

Get exclusive deals on the latest BMW models that you have been eyeing at the Auto Bavaria September Specials happening at all Auto Bavaria showrooms this weekend, September 11 to 13, from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

If you have been looking at a BMW plug-in hybrid model, now’s the time to make that purchase and enjoy a 6+2 years (or 160,000 km, whichever comes first) extended warranty on the BMW plug-in hybrid (PHEV) battery.

Alternatively, BWM Premium Selection is offering a large selection of BMW-approved used models, with each unit being put through a 360-degree technical and optical check to ensure only the highest quality vehicles are offered. Every vehicle from BMW Premium Selection comes with a minimum warranty of 12 months.*

Brand new or used, there’s a BMW model that is just perfect for you, and when you’re ready to take the leap, enjoy high trade-in value on your old vehicle. Also, explore the beautiful designs and exceptional craftsmanship from the motorsport world with the BMW Lifestyle Collection, which are offered with attractive discounts to further sweeten the ownership experience.

If you’re looking for an all-time classic, look no further than a MINI. Top-notch deals are available, and aside from an eight-year PHEV battery warranty, MINI buyers can look forward to exceptional rebates, high trade-in value on your existing car and a complimentary gift upon delivery.

There are also great deals in store for motorbike enthusiasts. Come over to discover the all-new BMW S1000XR along with a wide range of other BMW Motorrad models! Enjoy attractive rebates, a complimentary Dyson gift card worth up to RM1,000* as well as a Petron Pmiles card and more!

For more information on Auto Bavaria September Specials, visit the Auto Bavaria website or click on this link to register your interest, https://abdigitalshowroom.com/register-your-interest/.



*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW models.

***Free scheduled service is provided in accordance with the Condition Based Service (CBS) system in your BMW vehicle.