In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 10 September 2020 3:26 pm / Comments are Disabled

Yes, you read that right – the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is returning in 2020! This year’s instalment of the ultimate sales-driven car expo for premium vehicles will again be held at the Setia City Convention Centre from November 7 to 9, 2020, enabling you to get the best deals on your dream car.

The show will be welcoming four new brands – Hyundai, Ford, Honda Motorcycles and Triumph Motorcycles – while Lexus will also be making a reappearance at PACE this year. They will join a returning roster that includes BMW, Harley-Davidson, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Volkswagen and Volvo.

At PACE, you will be able to enjoy irresistible year-end promos on new and pre-owned cars from brands present at the show, and we will be announcing more details on these deals as we get closer to the event. Us writers will also be there to cover the show, so you’ll be able to mingle with us, too! And that’s not all – you’ll also enjoy attractive offers from paultan.org on top of the promos mentioned above.

For a start, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined RM1,500 voucher* from our sponsors – RM500 from automotive detailer Kuzig Glanz, RM500 from automotive coatings specialist V-Kool, RM500 from renown child safety seat brand Recaro Kids and RM500 for lifestyle products from Ogawa. The first 70 pre-owned car bookings, on the other hand, will include a combined RM1,000 voucher* from Kuzig Glanz and Recaro Kids.

And that’s not all – there will also be plenty of attractive prizes to be won as well. Confirmed customers will enter a lucky draw, with ten winners each day walking away with Samsung’s most innovative phone yet – the folding Galaxy Z Flip, worth RM5,588 each*. Another winner will receive the grand prize of a free local holiday for two, worth RM15,000*!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is 37.4ºC and below before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

Additionally, we will impose a strict limit of 1,500 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go much lower than the allowed maximum capacity under the current recovery movement control order, 2,500 people, to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to a minimum social distance of one metre.

Children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter. Lastly, we will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Last year, a whopping 399 vehicles were sold at PACE, worth a cool RM91.5 million in total. That figure includes 272 new cars, 87 pre-owned cars and 40 superbikes in the first year we opened up the show to premium motorcycles. Yes, it will be difficult to beat those figures with strict social distancing measures in place, but it won’t hurt to try, would it?

Click here for more details on PACE, and as we said earlier, we’ll be announcing the promotions from participating brands closer to the event, so stay tuned. Are you excited yet? We know we are, and we can’t wait to see you there!

*For Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia, valid for all models except the Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Vento and Volkswagen Jetta models. For Ford Malaysia, valid for Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford Ranger WildTrak only. Not valid for BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson and Triumph bikes.