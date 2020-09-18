In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 September 2020 10:13 am / Comments are Disabled

Porsche enthusiasts, rejoice! The much anticipated Porsche Centre Ara Damansara (PCAD) has finally opened its stylish, new flagship facility at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

The new 3S centre is the largest within a single facility not just in Malaysia, but in the Porsche Asia Pacific region as well! Its built-up area spans an astonishing 12,102 sq metres, featuring a swanky two-storey sales gallery with the capacity to display up to 26 vehicles, as well as a dual-storey workshop that houses up to 21 service bays.

PCAD is also the first Porsche Centre in Malaysia to feature a dedicated Motorsports Zone, a “Hall of Fame” of sorts to intermittently showcase classic and modern Porsche racing cars.

Customers can even put their driving skills to the test via the racing simulators in the Racing Experience Centre. For sports cars customers who are serious about improving track times, there’s personal coaching available with a trained instructor, ensuring that owners get the most authentic digital driving experience at the Racing Experience Centre.

Another highlight is the installation of Malaysia’s first high-speed, 175-kW DC charging infrastructure, which offers significant quicker charging times, especially for Porsche’s new fully electric sports car. PCAD also boasts the first “shop-in-shop” retail store, featuring the latest collection of Porsche Driver’s Selection and other exclusive merchandise.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Sime Darby Auto Performance would love for you to visit its flagship 3S centre during its Open House on September 19 (Saturday), from 9 am to 6 pm.

Last but certainly not least, visitors might even get the chance to view the world’s most innovative car, the Porsche Taycan, up close in person. It will be virtually launched in Malaysia on September 18, and you’re more than welcome to tune in to the digital live stream event at 8 pm, here.

You must be excited now, aren’t you? Well, click here for more info regarding the Porsche Centre Ara Damansara, or contact 03-76239911 as an alternative. The new PCAD is located at 6 Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya.