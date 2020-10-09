In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 October 2020 11:09 am / Comments are Disabled

Flux is celebrating its first anniversary in Malaysia this year but the gifts are for you, as the car subscription service is offering 50% off monthly fees with any cars subscribed to for the first three months.

This promotion applies to 24- and 36-month subscriptions plans, including Lite (1,250 km/month) and Standard (2,000 km/month) mileage packages. You’ll want to move fast though, as the promotion will only be eligible for subscriptions that are reserved and paid for by November 10, 2020. For example, if the monthly subscription fee for a Proton X70 Premium is RM2,195, the promotion brings it down to just RM1,098 for the first three months.

So, what does Flux do differently? Well, in most cases, consumers looking to own a car typically ignore other aspects that make up the cost of ownership like depreciation, wear and tear as well as maintenance. As such, when comparing between Flux and buying a car, they end up thinking that buying a car is cheaper.

However, Flux factors in all these aspects in its carefully prepared packages, ensuring that you are provided with a hassle-free driving experience with an all-inclusive service. The monthly fee covers nearly everything, including road tax and insurance renewals, maintenance as well as wear and tear, allowing you to continue being mobile without the lingering thought of what additional costs might spring up down the road.

Meanwhile, variable contract durations ranging from one month to three years also provide you with the flexibility to choose what suits you best. That’s not all, as there’s also convenience with Flux, including concierge services as well as the ability to swap cars if you want to sample the car buffet on offer.

The service also gives you the option to buy the car you’ve spent time with at the end of your subscription, so you’ll still be able to own the car at the end of day, but without having to pay a downpayment or interest.

With so many benefits and Flux’s one-year anniversary promotion in play, perhaps it’s time to make the switch to a car subscription service that truly has your interests in mind. If you would like to step away from the old school methods of having a car, the process is as simple and flexible as the packages offered.

Simply head on over to the Flux website and set up an account and browse through the available inventory of cars, all of which have been carefully inspected to ensure they are in the best condition. Once you’ve found the right car for you, choose the term of the subscription and mileage package, and all details of your package will be listed before you, including the guaranteed future value of the chosen car should you opt to buy it at the end of your subscription.

Next, simply make the necessary one-time reservation fee to book your car, and when everything is approved, the Flux team will contact you to confirm the start fee and monthly total before you are charged. The team will then schedule the delivery of your chosen car, which is done within seven days of when the reservation is confirmed, and you’ll even get a detailed walkthrough of your new set of wheels when it is delivered to you.

And that’s it, you’re ready to enjoy your car, with a concierge service always on-hand to provide assistance should you need it. Flux promises flexibility and if you find that you want to try something else from the catalogue of cars, simply go online and reserve another car, pay the new start fee and your monthly total will be adjusted accordingly.

If you’re interested in Flux’s car subscription service, head on over to their official website on your computer or mobile phone for further details and to browse through what’s current available.