14 October 2020

You’ve heard it before, and you’re going to hear it again – this is a good time to purchase a car. Besides savings from the 2020 sales tax exemption by the government’s Penjana programme, carmakers are including their own promotions to sweeten the deal. A prime example is Perodua’s October 2020 offers, valid till the end of this month.

The Aruz SUV is being offered with cash redemption of RM1,500 for the Aruz X and RM1,300 for the range-topping Aruz AV. Supporting a Malaysian-made product will also net you maximum SST exemption savings – the Aruz is priced at RM68,526 for the X and RM73,226 for the AV, 6% lower than the regular price. This is before the up to RM1,500 cash redemption.

Powered by a 1.5L Dual VVT-i engine with Eco Idle, the Aruz is a spacious seven-seat family vehicle with in-trend SUV styling. Safety is strong; besides the standard six airbags and VSC, the AV gets Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of systems which includes Pre-collision Warning, Pre-collision Braking, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control. The Aruz has a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

If you’re looking for something smaller, the ever-popular Myvi comes with RM1,000 cash redemption this month. The 2020 Myvi range starts from RM41,292 after sales tax exemption (was from RM42,790) and the variant eligible for the RM1,000 rebate is the 1.5 H. The Myvi H now comes with Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0, which was previously exclusive to the top AV. There’s also a new for 2020 Electric Blue colour.

If you have an existing vehicle to trade-in for a new Perodua, the carmaker’s Pre-Owned Vehicles (POV) arm is having a RM300 cash redemption offer this month. Trade-in with POV for immediate ownership transfer and trade-in offer price validation for up to 30 days. You only need to surrender your existing car when you take delivery of your new Perodua. This POV offer is only available at selected Perodua showrooms – enquire in-store.

