16 October 2020 6:33 pm

With the debut of the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV in September, the German automaker will be adding to its ID range of electric vehicles in the near future with another variation on the theme; this time it will be a sleeker-roofed version of the ID.4; might this be named the ID.5?

Much of the development vehicle here appears identical to the production ID.4, with the key differences at the rear half of the SUV’s roofline. Here, a spoiler has been added atop the tailgate along with an integrated brake light, while the tail lamps appear similar in design to those on the ID.4.

No images of the ID.4 coupe’s interior were included here, though the cabin is expected to mimic that of the ID.4, at least in the front half, with detail differences and the lower roofline distinguishing the rear passenger compartment. The dropped roofline will also impose upon luggage capacity, and likely be less than the ID.4’s 543 litres with the rear seats in place.

The coupe-roofed ID.4 will get the full variety of powertrain choices as offered on the ID.4, according to our spy photographer source, which means a single rear-axle motor layout and a dual-motor setup offering all-wheel-drive, with a range of battery pack capacities to be made available eventually.

In the ID.4, the base setup offers 204 PS like in the ID.3 hatchback, fed by a battery pack with up to 77 kWh in capacity for a range of up to 520 km. In this base form, the ID.4 does 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and a 160 km/h top speed, and performance from this coupe version should be close, if not identical.

The more potent end of the electric powertrain spectrum could be carried over as well, where an additional 102 PS/140 Nm motor could feature on the front axle and contributing to a total system output of 306 PS. Other aspects of its EV drive system should be carried over from the ID.4 as well, which can be charged at rates of up to 125 kW at a DC fast charger to attain 320 km of range in 30 minutes of charging.