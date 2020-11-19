In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 November 2020 10:42 am / Comments are Disabled

If the MINI brand is synonymous with style, then MINI John Cooper Works surely equates to performance. Throughout history, MINI models christened with the iconic JCW badge offer greater driver engagement to appease thrill seekers, featuring a host of upgrades that make them look and feel as fast as they go.

The JCW brand started out life as an aftermarket tuning firm for regular, road-going MINI Coopers. It was founded in 2001 by Michael Cooper – son of John Cooper, the racing car maker and tuner responsible for the original Mini Cooper – before being bought over by BMW in 2008. Since then, MINI cars have became incrementally powerful, and they will only get quicker.

The typical upgrades that come with the famed John Cooper Works badge include beefier engine components, larger brakes, a raspier-sounding exhaust, suspension and chassis tweaks, as well as sportier exterior and interior trim enhancements. It’s safe to say that you’ll never find a dull-looking JCW model – it’s always dressed to impress, be it at a valet car park or around a racing circuit.

For aspiring owners, there are three rapid MINI John Cooper Works models to choose from in Malaysia – the MINI JCW Hatch, MINI JCW Clubman, and MINI JCW Countryman. Each of them is a range-topper that comes with a powerful twin-scroll turbocharged 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine, generating up to 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque!

If you’re all about brand heritage and performance, the MINI JCW Hatch will surely be at the top of your list. With 231 hp and 350 Nm of torque, the stylish three-door pocket rocket will sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. The eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters allows you to rapidly shift gears with just your fingertips, so all your focus is put right where it belongs – the road ahead.

Want more power and more space for the family? The MINI JCW Clubman is the next logical option. Its unique six-door layout grants practicality like nothing else in the class, plus the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been cranked to deliver an astonishing 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque. That is currently the most powerful B48 2.0 litre engine in the entire BMW Group. How fast? Well, it takes just 4.9 seconds to do the zero to 100 km/h sprint – that fast.

It may be a bigger car than the Hatch, but thanks to suspension and chassis upgrades, MINI the JCW Clubman still offers the brand’s hallmark go-kart handling characteristics. MINI’s ALL4 all-wheel drive system is standard, ensuring the highest levels of grip for just about every driving scenario.

Say you fancy something that rides a little taller, yet comes with all the trappings of John Cooper Works. Fret not, for there is the MINI JCW Countryman. It’s just as powerful as the MINI JCW Clubman with 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque, just packaged more maturely as a crossover.

Strong suits include a large 450 litre boot space (more than enough for the weekly grocery run), a higher driving position for the most effortless daily driving experience, plus a beautiful 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay support. Audiophiles will even enjoy top-tier auditory fidelity, courtesy of the 360-watt Harman Kardon HiFi system with 12 speakers.

The best news of all is that MINI Malaysia will be offering attractive rebates on all three JCW models. You can enjoy savings of up to RM25,000 for the MINI JCW Hatch, with monthly instalments starting from RM3,202 (based on a five-year loan period) should you opt for the Balloon Financing.

Want the MINI JCW Clubman? Well, you’ll save up to RM29,000, with monthly Balloon Financing instalments starting from RM3,479. The MINI JCW Countryman, on the other hand, comes with a rebate of RM32,000, with monthly instalments ranging from RM3,668.

All three MINI JCW models come with a 4+1 year additional MINI Service and Repair Inclusive Programme (MSRI) package for the utmost peace of mind. Interested? For more information on the campaign, click here.