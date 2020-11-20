In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 20 November 2020 12:17 pm / Comments are Disabled

The year 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride, but for car buyers, it has yielded a sales tax holiday, which is a rare occurrence. Many have proceeded to take advantage of the sales tax exemption given by the government, and if you’re in the market for a new car, why not follow suit and bag yourself a deal?

If you’ve been eyeing one with the four rings, this is the last chance to drive home a new Audi with sales tax savings. Euromobil, the dealership synonymous with the premium German brand in Malaysia, has a full range of Audi models for you to choose from.

Powered by a 2.0 TFSI quattro powertrain, the Q5 SUV is an evergreen blend of performance and family practicality, while the Q8 is an Audi’s flagship SUV offering the best of what the brand is offering in technology and design.

Prefer something sleeker and low slung? The latest A7 Sportback will turn heads wherever you go with its seductive coupe roofline. With a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 engine pumping out 340 hp and 500 Nm, 0-100 km/h is done in just 5.3 seconds, so there’s performance to match the svelte looks. Besides the above, there are sedans and compact SUVs at Euromobil, and if you’re into the high-performance RS range, those special cars can be arranged.

Now, peace of mind is important when buying a car, and all cars from Euromobil come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty. To top that up, Euromobil is offering five years of free service, for selected models and for a limited time only.

So heed this last call for sales tax savings and free service, and make your purchase before November 30. As we’re currently in the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), please make an appointment here for viewing and test drives.