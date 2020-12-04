In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 December 2020 6:50 pm / Comments are Disabled

The year 2020 may be one to forget, but it still calls for a celebration that you’ve made it this far. And what better way to cap it all off than to drive home in a Mercedes-Benz? With Hap Seng Star’s “Festive Saleabration” campaign, owning a Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned vehicle is now within your reach.

From now until February 28, enjoy huge savings with attractive prices across all models – whatever your budget, there’s a Mercedes-Benz for you. What’s more, if you purchase a 2019 A-Class, GLA or E-Class, you’ll receive a complimentary front and rear dashcam worth RM2,888, as well as one free service.

Every Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned vehicle comes with verified mileage and a full service history from authorised dealers, with any repairs made using only genuine parts. For peace of mind, all cars get a one-year extension to the remainder of the original four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, together with access to 24-hour roadside assistance.

And for greater convenience, MobilityPlus gives you a replacement vehicle whenever your car requires servicing for more than 48 hours. What’s more, you’ll also be able to take advantage of Young Star Agility financing, with lower monthly instalments and guaranteed future values that will make owning a Mercedes-Benz Certified vehicle more affordable than ever.

These are fantastic advantages, so what are you waiting for? Head on over to the Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned centres in Bandar Kinrara and Balakong until February 28, from 9 am to 6 pm, and pick out your dream car today! For more information, visit the official Mercedes-Benz Certified website.