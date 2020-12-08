In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 December 2020 12:35 pm / Comments are Disabled

December is a time for gift giving, and Ingress Auto has some exciting rewards for those who purchase a MINI model from now until December 31, 2020.

For starters, enjoy savings of up to RM40,000* depending on your preferred MINI model, along with 0% interest rate financing*. To sweeten things further, how does a brand-new PlayStation 5 sound?

That’s exactly what’s being offered when you purchase and register a new MINI this month, but that’s not the only gift that Ingress Auto is handing out. As part of its 12.12 promotion, Ingress Auto is also providing a complimentary MINI Folding Bike worth RM3,500, which is exclusively available on December 12*.

If you’re still unsure which MINI model suits you best, schedule a test drive with Ingress Auto by calling 03-2287 9988 so you can find the right fit. Rest assured that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be observed to ensure the safety of all parties.

Your ownership experience will also be pleasant and hassle-free, as all MINI models come with the MINI Service guarantee, which includes a four-year/unlimited-mileage warranty, plus free scheduled service up to four years/60,000 km.

With so much on offer, there’s no better time to bring home a MINI than now. So, what are you waiting for? Register your interest here and get ready to enjoy a rewarding December.

*Terms and conditions apply