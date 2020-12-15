In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 December 2020 12:43 pm / Comments are Disabled

This year has been challenging and different, to say the least, and although many will find that their vehicles have been dormant for extended periods of time, regular upkeep remains key to good operation. To that end, and as part of its 60th anniversary of operations in Malaysia, Federal Auto Cars is offering discounts and deals on scheduled maintenance.

Here, you’ll stand to enjoy discounts of up to 15% for scheduled maintenance servicing and related parts and labour, as well as discounts of up to 25% on selected parts (for these, standard labour rates apply) at Federal Auto Cars Volvo Glenmarie and Federal Auto Cars Volvo Penang until the end of 2020.

Has your Volvo weathered a hard life? If so, now’s also the time to give it an exterior refresh, as Federal Auto Cars also has the Body Paint Specials where you can enjoy discounts of up to 30% on paint work for your Volvo – a fresh coat of paint helps prolong the health of your vehicle’s exterior, and continue looking good for many seasons to come.

This applies for cars up to 15 years of age; discount applies to paint work only, and body repair work pricing will be quoted separately. This promotion is valid at Federal Auto locations in Glenmarie and in Penang.

There’s more – Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB Bank credit cardholders can also enjoy the option of interest free instalment payments for the year-end parts campaign, scheduled maintenance service campaign and body paint specials. Minimum spending applies, and all promotions here are valid until December 31, 2020.

Ready to treat your Volvo to some end-of-year TLC? Find out more about the Year-End vehicle maintenance campaign by clicking here, or to know more about the Body Paint promotion, click here. You can also find out more about the latest Volvo has to offer when you drop into a Federal Auto Cars showroom, or alternatively, book an appointment with the Glenmarie outlet by clicking here.

*Terms and conditions apply.