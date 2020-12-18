In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 December 2020 5:05 pm / Comments are Disabled

Combining attractive Scandinavian design with a robust technology suite, Volvo cars offer a unique driving experience that is hard to match. If you’ve had your heart set on having a Volvo to call your own, the process of owning one has now been made a lot more rewarding.

Enjoy a complimentary five-year service package (VSA5+) when you book a Volvo now, plus a Polestar Optimisation package to further enhance the driving experience. If you’re curious about the latter, the Polestar Optimization package improves the vehicle’s powertrain a number of areas.

These include throttle response, off-throttle response, gearshift speed, gearshift precision and gear hold, and engine performance, the last of which sees an increase in output (more horsepower and torque) in the Drive-E engines found in Volvo’s T5- and T8-equipped models.

This promotion is offered for the entire Volvo range, including the S60, S90, XC40, XC60 and XC90, and you can place your booking at authorised dealerships or with a few clicks made online from the comfort and safety of your home.

Additionally, with the Economic Recovery Plan in place, enjoy 0% sales tax on the entire Volvo range of vehicles, which are locally assembled here in Malaysia. There’s certainly no better time to own a Volvo than now, so head on over to this link to register your interest.