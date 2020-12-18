In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 December 2020 2:25 pm / Comments are Disabled

As a car grows in age, so will its maintenance needs, and for vehicles which have gone past their warranty coverage period, many owners of older Mercedes-Benz cars will have been tempted to venture beyond the official franchise network and engage the services of third-party service providers who offer lower prices. But when you’ve already set out for the best or nothing, what price quality?

That price does not have to be prohibitive with the Star Essential Package, where your older Mercedes-Benz can be lavished with the expert care and attention for it to drive the way it should, and owners can enjoy savings of up to 45% on service and maintenance. What’s more, you’ll receive a complimentary Mercedes me Adapter; this enables the pairing of your legacy Mercedes-Benz with the Mercedes me digital platform.

Servicing your vehicle at an authorised Mercedes-Benz centre means receiving the attention of those who know exactly what’s needed to keep you safe in your car. Only high quality parts developed specifically for your vehicle are used, offering proven safety and reliability, and complete maintenance by qualified technical specialists using only Mercedes-Benz Genuine Parts means the service history of your vehicle is guaranteed.

With the Mercedes me Adapter, owners can bring the Mercedes me connect setup into legacy models dating back as far as 2002, in which users can monitor their vehicle’s status remotely via mobile device. This setup will enable owners to keep tabs on parameters such as fuel level and available range as well as keeping track of refuelling stops and costs, along with the Car Health Monitor that provides warnings.

An extended Cockpit view offers additional technical data in real time, such as throttle position and oil temperature, among others, while driving patterns can be monitored through one’s acceleration and braking in the Driver Score section.

In the event that any faults are detected, your service centre can be contacted right away. Mercedes me Adapter customers also get free membership for Tidal HiFi music streaming until December 31.

Here’s how to get your legacy Mercedes-Benz connected with the Mercedes me Adapter. First, log in to the Mercedes me Portal and download the Mercedes me Adapter mobile app for your smartphone; Android and iOS devices are supported from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

Next, arrange for an appointment with your local Mercedes-Benz dealer to activate the Mercedes me Adapter. Normally priced at RM250, installation of the Mercedes me Adapter in your vehicle is complimentary with the purchase of the Star Essential Package; to find out more, click here.

Provide your beloved Mercedes-Benz with the service it deserves. After all, wouldn’t you do your best for what you love?