Advertorial / 6 January 2021

They say good things come to those who wait, so if you’ve been patiently waiting for the right time to buy your dream car, the Sime Darby Auto Connexion New Years Approved Car Sale is one event you should not miss.

SUVs are all the craze these days. Drive around in style and sheer comfort with the all-new Range Rover Evoque, which can be yours from as low as RM299k*! Fancy something a little bigger? The ultra sleek Range Rover Velar is also up for grabs! Every purchase of an Approved Pre-owned Land Rover model comes with a complimentary Land Rover Chronograph watch worth up to RM2,500*.

If you veer towards a slightly sportier drive, then the Jaguar F-Pace 300 PS is the SUV to spring for. The Approved F-Pace can be yours from RM408k* – imagine that! Besides that, there’s also the exhilarating XE and XF sedans, plus the E-Pace compact SUV to choose from. No matter your option, every purchase of an Approved Pre-owned Jaguar model comes with a complimentary Jaguar Chronograph watch worth up to RM2,500*.

But wait, there’s more! Both pre-owned Land Rover and Jaguar models come with a minimum two-year comprehensive warranty** and 24-month Jaguar Land Rover Roadside Assistance – things that are bound to give you that peace of mind.

If you prefer a brand new ride, then you’ll be happy to know that Sime Darby Auto Connexion is also offering a complimentary auto-deployable side steps for every purchase of a brand new Range Rover Velar. For brand new Jaguars, you get to enjoy up to six months free instalment for the F-Pace and XF 300 PS models, too!

SDAC is also offering a 20% discount on selected Land Rover and Jaguar Lifestyle Collection items, otherwise known as genuine JLR-branded merchandises. So, are you ready? Be sure to swing by Sime Darby Auto Connexion at the Sime Darby Motors City from January 8 to 10, from 10 am to 6 pm.

To find out more about Land Rover Approved Car Sale, click here. Also, feel free to browse the Jaguar selection, here. Alternatively, you can also call 03-92123103 for further enquiries.

**Promotion is valid on availability and applicable to selected models and units only.

**The complimentary gift is not exchangeable for cash. While stock lasts.