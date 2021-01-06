In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 6 January 2021 5:22 pm / Comments are Disabled

Parents with small children face new challenges every day, so it’s good to know that Recaro provides them with safe, reliable support. The Recaro Kids line of premium child safety seats and strollers has proved itself over the years, setting new standards in functionality, safety, comfort, quality and design. Now, you’ll be able to enjoy greater value thanks to the Recaro Kids Amazing Sale, featuring the company’s bestselling two-in-one travel systems – the Easylife Elite stroller together with either the Guardia or Privia Evo baby carrier.

Purchasing one of these two combos will net you a complimentary bumper bar, an adapter and an ISOFIX-compatible SmartClick base that are usually offered separately, so you’ll enjoy bigger savings. The combination of the Easylife Elite stroller and the Guardia/Privia Evo baby carrier allows for stress-free mobility in any situation by enabling parents to quickly jump from car to stroller at any time.

The Easylife Elite stroller combines the flexibility of a buggy with all the comforts of a full-size stroller, suitable for children aged six months to three years old with a maximum weight of 15 kg. Weighing in at only six kilograms, it’s the lightest in its class; it’s also compact enough to be transported as cabin luggage and stands on its own when folded. An intuitive one-handed mechanism makes folding the stroller a hassle-free experience, even while carrying a baby.

For increased comfort, the Easylife Elite has eight wheels and all-around suspension. The extendable canopy has a water-repellent coating and provides UV 50+ protection, while a mesh peekaboo window adds visibility and ventilation. The foam material also provides better seating comfort, and the backrest is upholstered in meshed fabrics to make your child feel cooler in our hot climate.

Meanwhile, the Guardia and Privia Evo baby carriers are suitable for children from newborns up to 18 months of age with a maximum weight of 13 kg. Both carriers offer signature Recaro comfort and safety features and are some of the lightest in the market, weighing 4.1 kg for the Guardia and just 3.9 kg for the Privia Evo. They can be installed using either the vehicle’s seat belt or the SmartClick ISOFIX base.

The Guardia and Privia Evo also come with three-point Hero harness system, which eases fastening and prevents the belts from slipping or twisting. Also included are a comfortable ergonomically-designed handle and an inlay cushion for newborns that provides full comfort and support. Last but not least, the Guardia has fold-out sun visors and a mesh insert, ensuring that this next-generation infant carrier provides the best sun protection (UV 40+) and air circulation for your child.

The design, quality and safety of these products are reflected in the awards and certifications they have obtained. The Easylife Elite received a Good Design Award in 2014, while the Guardia won a Plus X Award for Best Product in 2015/2016. The Guardia and Privia Evo have also been certified by the German institute TÜV Rheinland for use in aircraft.

So what are you waiting for? Grab this fantastic deal at the Recaro Kids Amazing Sale now, while stocks last! There are also attractive discounts on the rest of the Recaro stroller and car seat range as well; it’s an irresistible offer you shouldn’t miss.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit the Chicco outlets in Mid Valley Megamall, One Utama and Sunway Velocity in Kuala Lumpur, Gurney Plaza and Queensbay Mall in Penang, Bintang Mall and Vivacity Megamall in Sarawak, and Imago Mall and Suria Sabah Mall in Sabah. For more information, check out the Recaro Kids Malaysia Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit the official website.