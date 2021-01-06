In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 6 January 2021 10:11 am / Comments are Disabled

Insuring your beloved Honda vehicle has never been easier and more complete than with the upgraded Honda Insurance Plus (HiP). The motor insurance plan from Honda Malaysia has now been enhanced to provide customers with coverage benefits you won’t find elsewhere.

Why choose HiP for your Honda over insurance from other parties? Well, that’s because HiP is the most comprehensive car insurance package available for a Honda vehicle. What makes HiP special is its full range of benefits, be it from Rescue and Protection to Savings.

For Rescue, HiP includes 24/7 towing assistance in case of accidents*, breakdowns and flood. In cases where your Honda vehicle needs such assistance, the plan allows for it to be towed to any Honda authorised body and paint centre up to a 450 km round trip from the location. The 450 km round trip coverage is applicable for breakdowns and flood only.

Additionally, there is also free roadside repair service for services such as jump-start service, battery change, flat tyre change, with free labour of up to RM200 per event, excluding spare parts. Most insurance plans don’t offer such roadside repair services, or when they do, make them available for a fee, so that translates to cost savings.

With HiP coverage, just call our 24/7 HiP Emergency Assistance at 1-800-18-1177 when you’re caught in a dire situation.

In terms of Protection, the HiP package ensures that in the event your Honda vehicle needs to be repaired following an accident, all body and paint repairs works are encouraged to be carried out at a Honda Authorised Body & Paint Centre, and only genuine parts will be used, these coming with a six-month or 10,000 km warranty.

The plan also promises Speedy Claims Approval and offers a pre-approved claim for repairs below RM20,000, whereby no on-site adjustor procedure is required and the vehicle can immediately proceed to repairs with shorter waiting time. Compared to the traditional route, where there is a need for evaluation and inspection by an on-site adjustor before approval for repair work can proceed, this means that you’ll get your car back faster with HiP.

A newly-added feature to HiP is personal accident (PA)** coverage of up to RM15,000 in the event of accidental death or permanent disability in the named vehicle car accident.

As for Savings, HiP members can look forward to this as a result of improved benefits. The current 100% payout* based on agreed value if a car is stolen or damaged beyond repair has been extended from 10 years to vehicles up to 13 years of age, meaning you’re assured that your payout is already agreed upon based on Sum Insured, not based on market rate.

Besides that, opt for HiP and you’ll also be entitled to 100% coverage for 10 years with no betterment fee – this allows old parts from an accident-damaged car to be replaced with new original parts for a decade, compared to just five years if you go with an outside plan.

The enhanced HiP also introduces new value-added features at no extra cost. This includes a flood allowance* of up to RM1,500 if your car is affected by flood and a special relief allowance* of up to RM1,500 if your car is stolen or is deemed a total loss following an accident. Additionally, there is also a lost key reimbursement up to RM1,000 if your key is lost or damaged in an accident.

Another new benefit is Unnamed Drivers, where there is no RM400 penalty if anyone other than the policy holder and named drivers are driving the car in the event of an accident – HiP provides coverage for all drivers with no additional names, nor is compulsory excess payment required.

That’s a host of benefits you won’t find elsewhere, so if you’re a Honda vehicle owner, look no further than HiP to offer you total coverage and peace of mind. Find out more about the Honda Insurance Plan (HiP) here or visit any authorised Honda dealer.

Honda Insurance Plus is ONLY available at Honda Authorised Dealers, and the HiP coverage is underwritten by Honda’s panel of licensed insurers comprising MSIG Insurance (Malaysia), Tokio Marine Insurans (Malaysia), Berjaya Sompo Insurance, Liberty Insurance, AIG Malaysia Insurance, Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia), Etiqa General Takaful and Zurich General Takaful Malaysia.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Applicable for private car for private use.