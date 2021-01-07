In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 January 2021 4:03 pm / Comments are Disabled

With the vast range of products and services offered for the upkeep and personalisation of one’s vehicle, haven’t you wished for a one-stop location where your pride and joy can be attended to for essentially all aspects under one roof? With the ALVA Concept Store, you can find just that.

At the ALVA Concept Store, customers can have a variety of automotive needs attended to, including the installation of window tint film, coating and detailing, body and paint work, stickers and wraps, engine and air-conditioning servicing as well as in-car audio equipment plus other accessories.

ALVA uses window tint films that block out 99.9% of UV rays, and up to 99% rejection of infrared (IR) transmission – very useful in our climate which sees most people trying to stay out of sunlight, and stay cool. ALVA uses window films which have an IR rejection rate of at least 85%, whereas most tint films on the market start from 20% IR rejection. For peace of mind, customers can be provided with UV and IR rejection readings once the window tints have been installed.

For vehicle body coating, ALVA employs ALVA Coatbond, a special formula that is used before a ceramic coat is applied. With this special formula, there will be no residual compound, silicone, solvents or unseen paint contaminants in the paintwork after polishing. The coating adheres to the paint better as a result, ensuring better longevity and a better shine compared to other products on the market.

For vehicles requiring more attention under the skin, body and paint services are offered, too. Here, ALVA adopts European standards for its paintwork, ensuring the best craft throughout the stages from dry sanding, through to the water-based paints as well as the equipment used.

If you prefer to add some visual flair to your ride, ALVA also offers a trendy selection of quality vinyls that are free of bubbles, and if you prefer even finer personalisation, stickers in custom-made colours can be specified as well. For customers looking for mechanical maintenance including air-conditioning servicing, cars will be attended to by technicians with more than 20 years’ experience, with advanced hardware and computer diagnostics tools at hand.

Beyond the mechanical health and exterior style of your car, you can also spruce up your in-car experience at ALVA. There are in-car audio products offered, where you can choose a range of equipment upgrades for better enjoyment of audio and video, as well as to improve convenience with a range of accessories also available.

Given the wide range of service offered, the ALVA Concept Store also features a spread of facilities for customers’ convenience and comfort while cars are being worked on. In addition to a cosy waiting area, an integrated mini cinema in on-site for patrons to pass the time, while a snack bar is available for those feeling peckish.

A surau is also situated within the compound for convenience, and there is a childrens’ playground for the little ones to expend their energy before the family takes to the road again.

Keen to check out the latest one-stop automotive service and accessories outlet in town? Visit the ALVA Concept Store in Damansara Damai at 23, Jalan PJU 10/1A, Damansara Damai, 47830 Petaling Jaya, Selangor; operating hours are 9am to 8pm, seven days a week. To find out more, check out the ALVA Facebook page here, as well as the Alva website here.